"Marble Champions": A Thrilling Marble Racing Game Launching on Steam in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luc Versleijen, a freelance 3D designer & animator from The Netherlands, proudly announces the upcoming release of "Marble Champions" on Steam in early 2024. The game promises an exhilarating marble racing experience that will challenge players' skills and reflexes.
In "Marble Champions," players will navigate intricate tracks, overcome obstacles, and rely on their skills to triumph over rivals. As they progress, a diverse array of marbles with unique appearances and performance attributes will become their secret weapons for dominating opponents and conquering every track in style. Engaging in daily time trials and tournaments will provide opportunities for players to prove themselves against others.
Key Features:
Fast-paced, gameplay that requires split-second decisions and lightning-quick reflexes.
Master challenging tracks that require a combination of skill, strategy, and finesse for victory.
Utilize skills and timing: Success is about mastering timing and skillful maneuvering to overcome obstacles and gain a competitive edge.
Unlock new marbles: Discover marbles with enhanced speed, handling, and acceleration, adding a layer of strategy to tailor playstyles.
Conquer daily time trials: Showcase skills, climb leaderboards, and compete for the fastest lap times in daily challenges.
Engage in Thrilling Tournaments: Participate in fierce tournaments and earn prestigious rewards.
About Luc Versleijen:
Luc Versleijen is a freelance 3D designer & animator from The Netherlands. Next to client work, he also designs and develops his own projects (previously under the name “Neonchimp games”) and is the designer behind titles like “Spiral Splatter” and “Crashbots” on the side.
Important Links:
Steam store page: [https://store.steampowered.com/app/2715940/Marble_Champions/]
Official Website: [https://www.marblechampions.com/]
Trailer: [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TfeUvua5w4]
Press Kit: [https://neonchimp.com/presskit/sheet.php?p=MarbleChampions]
Developer website: [https://www.lucversleijen.nl/]
Contact Information:
For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:
Luc Versleijen
info@lucversleijen.nl // Info@marblechampions.com
Follow the development of Marble Champions on social media:
TikTok: [https://www.tiktok.com/@marble.champions]
Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/marble.champions/]
Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/marblechampions]
Twitter: [https://twitter.com/MarbleChampions]
