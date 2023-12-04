Forestry's key role in Tuyên Quang Province's development

VIETNAM, December 4 - TUYÊN QUANG — The forestry sector in Tuyên Quang Province is a vital force propelling the province's economic and social development.

Assessed by the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, Tuyên Quang ranks among the top three provinces for wood production in the Northern Mountainous region, boasting the third-highest national forest coverage at 65 per cent.

Benefiting from ecological advantages, with 88 per cent of the workforce engaged in forestry-related activities, Tuyên Quang has strategically harnessed natural and social strengths. The province has effectively implemented governmental policies, exemplified by the resolution on sustainable forestry development for the 2021-30 period. Key objectives include achieving an annual growth rate of 9 per cent in forestry production value, expanding large timber forests to 89,000 hectares, and attaining sustainable forest management certification for 90,000 hectares.

The province aims to be a sustainable forestry development example by 2025, contributing to new rural area construction and eco-tourism. Achievements include establishing 190,000 hectares of planted forest, annual harvested wood volume reaching 900,000 cubic metres, leading the country in extracting timber from planted forests. Additionally, 48,318.5 hectares of forests in the province have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, the highest in the nation.

Adhering to FSC standards ensures responsible practices, making Tuyên Quang's wood products globally competitive. The forestry sector's contribution to GDP exceeded VNĐ1.75 trillion (US$73 million) in 2022, creating employment for 40,000 workers and 175 per cent to the GRDP of the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector. Wood processing accounts for 14 per cent of the province's industrial production value.

Technological advancements

The widespread application of scientific and technological advancements, especially high-tech methods in forestry production and wood processing, has been a significant aspect of development in the province. Programmes supporting high-quality seedlings and the transfer of advanced scientific and technical knowledge are implemented annually to facilitate rapid progress in production.

Tuyên Quang, recognised "capital" of planted forest wood processing, has become a magnet for substantial investments in the sector. Currently, there are nine wood processing plants in the province that have invested in expansion and capacity improvement, including An Hòa Pulp and Paper Factory with a capacity of 1,300,000 cubic metres per year, and Woodsland Tuyên Quang with a capacity of 680,000 cubic metres per year. These companies have successfully penetrated markets in the EU, the US, Canada, Russia and Japan, contributing to the increased export value and industrial development of the province.

The province aims to establish itself as a centre for the application of high-tech forestry and wood processing. By 2030, the province plans to establish a research and development centre for forestry seedlings, supplying 20 per cent of the seedling demand for the North Central and Northern Mountainous regions.

Simultaneously, the province seeks to develop sustainable raw material areas, enhance the productivity of planted forests, attract investment in the development of wood processing and non-wood forestry industries, specialise in wood products, and connect with international e-commerce platforms to promote the consumption of processed wood products and forestry products.

In addition to existing conditions, enhancing the productivity and quality of planted forest wood is crucial for increasing output and income for forest owners. Nguyễn Bá Ngãi, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Owners Association, suggests that to improve wood production and quality, forest owners must change their perception of forest planting, from selecting seedlings to caring for the growth of trees.

Looking ahead to 2050, Tuyên Quang envisions becoming a regional centre for the wood processing industry, wood and paper production, firmly positioned in the value chain of the region's wood and forestry sector. The successful implementation of the project is expected to increase economic value by 200 per cent compared to the present. — VNS