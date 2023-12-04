Việt Nam embarks on extensive economic reforms to drive economic expansion: forum

VIETNAM, December 4 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Việt Nam has successfully implemented economic reforms to drive its economic growth into the next decade, speakers said at one of Asia’s largest economic forums in Bình Dương Province.

More than 650 delegates, including leaders, government officials, and top business executives from Việt Nam and across Asia, are participating in the 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting that opened on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Võ Văn Minh, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the Horasis event was an important international event in the province after it was recognised by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) as the Intelligent Community of the Year.

“Bình Dương Province will continue fostering investment, expanding international cooperation, and improving Việt Nam’s position in the economic community in Asia and the world,” he said.

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, chairman of the Horasis Asia Meeting, said: “We’re very impressed with the potential of the Vietnamese economy and Bình Dương Province, which is one of the country’s major economic hubs with strong industrial development. That’s why we chose Bình Dương to host the Horasis Asia Meeting again this year.”

“Bình Dương is home to a well-established ecosystem with good infrastructure with a state-of-the-art conference centre, and we have had great support from the local government as the host of our meeting,” he noted.

Việt Nam’s easing of business regulations, particularly those that support inward investment, would help create jobs for young people and increase exports for the country’s new green industries, experts noted.

The Horasis Asia Meeting aims to identify the trends that will shape the country’s economic development and drive it towards new global growth.

The event will host two symposiums focused on Bình Dương Province, delving into the Bình Dương Smart City development strategy and the challenges related to innovation and creativity in the province.

The forum will also feature six plenary sessions and 28 dialogue sessions, which will provide an opportunity for organisations, businesses, and managers in Bình Dương to access knowledge, visions, and new trends in the 4.0 technology era.

This year’s Horasis Asia Meeting, the fourth of its kind held in Bình Dương, is co-organised by Bình Dương Province and Becamex IDC in Bình Dương New City.

Established in 2005, the Horasis Asia Meeting is an international investment promotion organisation that connects multinational groups of investors.

It has become the leading annual meeting for Asian business leaders and their global counterparts.

In addition to the Horasis Asia Meeting, Horasis also hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis India Meeting, and others.

Bình Dương’s industrial production index in 2023 expanded by 6.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

The province’s exports reached US$31.8 billion, while its investment attraction was estimated at $1.4 billion as of the end of November. — VNS