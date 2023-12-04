Green Production In Binh Duong | Sản xuất xanh ở Bình Dương
VIETNAM, December 4 - Circular 69/2023/TT-BTC, amending and supplementing several articles of Circular 57/2021/TT-BTC issued on July 12, 2021, will come into effect on December 30, 2023.
There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,931 in the last 365 days.
VIETNAM, December 4 - Circular 69/2023/TT-BTC, amending and supplementing several articles of Circular 57/2021/TT-BTC issued on July 12, 2021, will come into effect on December 30, 2023.