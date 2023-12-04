Candidiasis Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2023-2030 | Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, Pfizer
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Candidiasis Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Candidiasis, commonly known as thrush, is an infection caused by a yeast (fungus) called Candida. Candida is normally present on the skin and mucous membranes without causing problems, but overgrowth can cause irritation. Common symptoms include white patches in the mouth or throat, dry cracked nipple/skin, vaginal discharge or itching.
Market Dynamics:
The Candidiasis Market is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing usage of antibiotics. According to estimates, around 34.2 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, making them more susceptible to candidiasis infections. Prolonged usage of broad-spectrum antibiotics disrupts the balance of microorganisms in the gut and vagina, facilitating overgrowth of Candida fungi. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending globally is also fueling the market growth. The market is also witnessing increasing adoption of combination therapies to treat recurrent candidiasis infections, providing new opportunities for market players.
Candidiasis Market Opportunity: Development of Novel Drug Classes Present Significant Growth Prospects
Development of newer classes of antifungal drugs beyond existing azole and polyene antifungals holds significant opportunity in the candidiasis market. Currently available antifungal drugs are often associated with side effects, drug-drug interactions and development of drug resistance on long-term use. This necessitates development of well-tolerated and efficacious alternatives. Echinocandin class of antifungals approved during early 2000 have expanded treatment options. However, further innovations are required to address unmet needs. Recently discovered antifungal targets such as fungal succinate dehydrogenase, enolase and RNA polymerase represent opportunities for developing completely novel classes of drugs. Besides, antifungal vaccines also present lucrative opportunities. As incidence of opportunistic fungal infections is rising globally, successful development of well- tolerated and efficacious novel treatment options are expected boost market growth tremendously over the coming years. Targeted research on complex biological mechanisms and pathways involved in fungal pathogenesis could lead to breakthrough innovations.
Candidiasis Market Trend: Shift Towards Rapid Point-of-Care Diagnostics Gaining Traction
The candidiasis diagnostics landscape is witnessing a clear shift from conventional culture-based tests towards rapid point-of-care (POC) tests. Traditional diagnostics methods for fungal identification rely on culture-based microscopy and involve multiple laboratory processing steps taking 2-4 days for results. However, faster laboratory confirmations are required especially in high-risk patients to initiate prompt therapy. Hence, demand is continuously rising for rapid diagnostic tests that can accurately detect fungal pathogens directly from clinical specimens within hours. Molecular techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) offer high sensitivity and specificity over conventional tests. Many PCR-based assays are commercially available for sensitive detection of candida species directly from samples. Lateral flow immunochromatographic assays are other rapid formats being explored. Ongoing adoption of self-contained, battery-operated portable diagnostic devices for near-patient testing is streamlining the diagnostic workflow. Going forward, the trend of incorporating advanced nanotechnology and biomarker-based approaches would further accelerate POC diagnostics, driving substantial revenue opportunities in the near future.
Competitive Landscape
In the segment specifically devoted to leading companies in the Candidiasis Market of the market analysis document, our researchers provide a summary of the financial statements of all the major companies, covering their noteworthy developments, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. The corporate profile copy also includes financial information and a business summary. The businesses in this area can be customized to match the unique needs of the client.
Some of the Top Players in Candidiasis Market:
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.
by Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, and Flucytosine)
by Type (Candida Infections of the Mouth, Throat, and Esophagus, Vaginal Candidiasis, and Invasive/Systemic Candidiasis)
by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical)
by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)
Regional Analysis -
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Candidiasis Market Drivers: Increase in Prevalence of Candida Infection Boosting the Market Growth
The candidiasis market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of candida infections across the globe. Candida is one of the most common fungal infections, which mostly affects skin, mouth, throat, genital area and bloodstream. According to recent estimates, nearly 75% of women suffer from at least one episode of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in their lifetime. Immunocompromised patients such as HIV positive individuals, organ transplant recipients, and critically ill patients are also at high risk of developing systemic candida infections. Moreover, growing geriatric population is another factor fueling the market growth as older adults are more susceptible to candida infections. Growing cases of diabetes across both developed and developing countries is another key factor augmenting the candidiasis market. With no signs of abating candida infection rates, the demand for effective diagnosis, treatment and management is expected to rise tremendously creating more opportunities for market players in the forecast period.
Candidiasis Market Restrain: Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for New Drug Approvals Hindering the Market
Stringent regulatory framework and lengthy approval process adopted by regulatory authorities for new drug approvals is a major challenge restraining the growth of the candidiasis market. Pharmaceutical companies have to pass through various phases of pre-clinical and clinical trials to test drug efficacy and safety before the treatment gets approval for marketing. This involves huge capital investments and prolonged approval timelines. For instance, in the U.S., all the new drug applications require approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA approval process involves submission of extensive documentation providing scientific evidence on safety, efficacy and quality of manufacturing practices. Any major changes to dosage form, manufacturing site etc. also require supplementary approvals. This regulatory bottleneck delays timely introduction of advanced treatment options in the market. Hence, lengthy and complex drug approval pathways hinder rapid development and commercialization of new drugs thus restricting market growth to some extent.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
✔ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.
✔ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Candidiasis industry around the world.
✔ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.
✔A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.
✔ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.
✔ This report provides the industry’s current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Candidiasis Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Candidiasis Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Candidiasis Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Candidiasis Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Candidiasis Market?
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
