Realist AI Receives Distinction for Google Cloud Analytics from Google Cloud

LITTLETON, COLORADO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realist AI, a leading Google Cloud technology services consultancy, has achieved a new Google Cloud Expertise designation for Google Cloud Analytics. This achievement further strengthens Realist's position as a leading solutions provider and catalyst for Google Cloud-enabled digital transformation.



Realist is recognized for consistency in delivering measurable business value throughout the entire cloud migration and business transformation journey. Its dedication to tailored solutions has been critical to its success in serving numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients..

Realist combines its extensive client experience and Google Cloud technical expertise with deep domain knowledge to ensure that clients achieve long-term success well beyond digital transformation. This approach equips clients to achieve their business objectives, performance targets, and resilience goals, which originally motivated their shift to Google Cloud.

As a part of the comprehensive certification process, Google Cloud conducts thorough assessments of each partner's cloud client experience, professional certifications, Google Cloud expertise, and Cloud Adoption Framework to identify top companies and acknowledge those who set the standard in these vital areas. Only the most qualified partner companies receive Google Cloud's esteemed Expertise designations, and all awardees exhibit exceptional technical proficiency and a proven history of success.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Google Cloud with this prestigious Google Cloud Expertise designation”, said Ryan den Otter, Realist CEO and Founder. “At Realist, our goal is to help clients adopt and modernize their data analytics and applications on the Google Cloud Platform. These recognitions from Google reflect our commitment to ensuring certified expertise in order to achieve project success for our clients.”

About Realist

Realist is a technology services company with leading Google Cloud capabilities in data engineering, analytics, AI, and platform engineering. Our certified delivery pod teams across the United States and Canada have deep expertise and experience working with Google Cloud. We work with organizations across industries to help them unleash the power of cloud and data that create possibilities, empower people, and deliver impact for the better.

