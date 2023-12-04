Mayfair Gold Announces Successful Completion of Fenn-Gib Geotechnical Study

Geotech study completed at pre-feasibility level

Overall slope angles between 40 and 51 degrees

Inter-ramp angles between 49 and 61 degrees

560-meter pit depth at 45-degree slope angle

MATHESON, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the geotechnical and hydrogeology studies in support of pre-feasibility-level open-pit design for the Fenn-Gib Project. Mayfair’s 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 g/t Au (see the “About Mayfair” section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500 meters (m) wide at the west end.

Mayfair Gold president and CEO Patrick Evans noted: “Since acquiring Fenn-Gib three years ago, Mayfair has increased the open-pit resource by over 70 percent, advanced drilling on the Footwall and Contact Zone discoveries, advanced baseline environmental studies, completed pre-feasibility level metallurgical studies, and now completed pre-feasibility level geotechnical studies. We are now preparing to commence a pre-feasibility study, which we expect to be completed by mid-2024.”

Mayfair Gold contracted InnovExplo Inc. to manage the geotechnical and hydrogeology campaign. Field data was collected from geomechanical drilling, televiewer, and hydrogeological analyses to support laboratory testing. Seven geomechanical holes were drilled (3,228m) and 11 holes were surveyed using televiewer (5,306m). A total of 395 laboratory tests were performed to characterize the rock mass, along with various point load tests and other tests.

The geological and geomechanical surveys described eight distinct geomechanical units—including the deformation zone, mafics, and sedimentary units, which form most of the modeled pit walls. Laboratory tests (including uniaxial compressive tests, Brazilian tests, and triaxial tests) were carried out on all geomechanical units, except for the diabase and the ultramafic volcanic units. All geomechanical units demonstrated good rock mass quality based on the RMR 89 , Q-system, and GSI classifications, except for the diabase, which has an average Q-value of “weak.” The mafics, main zone, and sedimentary units yielded the best properties from the laboratory tests, with uniaxial compressive strength estimated over 100 MPa. The deformation, footwall, and pyroxenite zones showed lower property values.

Mr. Evans added: “The geotechnical study confirms the potential to extend the Fenn-Gib open-pit to below 550m. This is attributable to highly favorable broadly disseminated nature of the Fenn-Gib gold mineralization and the competence of the country rock. At a conservative overall pit slope of 45 degrees, the Fenn-Gib open pit could be safely developed to a depth of 560m. This would place Fenn-Gib among the deepest open pits globally.”

Table 1 below provides the modeled dimensions of the Fenn-Gib pit shell based on varying overall pit slope angles, and Table 2 lists pit slope angles of existing mines with dimensions similar to Fenn-Gib.





Table 1 – Dimensions of Fenn-Gib Pit Shell based on Overall Pit Slope Angles

OSA Depth Width Length 45° 560m 1.2 km 1.8 km 50° 580m 1.1 km 1.8 km 55° 700m 1.1 km 1.8 km



Table 2 – Open-pit Mines with Dimensions Similar to Fenn-Gib

Mine Depth IRA OSA Canadian Malartic, Canada 360m 45° to 55° Max ≈ 55° Côté, Canada 505m 54° to 56° 41° to 48° Grasberg, Indonesia 550m 51° to 60° 34° to 48° Hemlo, Canada 300m 49° to 61° N/A



Figure 1 below shows the geomechanical sectors for open-pit design recommendations, and Table 3 below details the design recommendations.

Figure 1 - Fenn-Gib Open-pit Geomechanical Sectors for Design Recommendations







Table 3 - Fenn-Gib Open-pit Design Recommendations



Pit Design Sector

Geomechanical Units

Pit



Dominant Pit Wall Dip Direction

(°)

Maximum Slope Height

(m)

Bench Configurations Inter-Ramp Angle (IRA) Configurations Maximum Overall Slope Angle (OSA) Bench Face Angle

(°) Bench Width

(m) Estimated IRA

(°) Geotech Berm Width

(m) Max IRA Height

(m) From Numerical Modelling

(°) A

Sedimentary Main

0

580

80 7.5



61 25

120

47

Deformation Zone 70 54 B

Sedimentary Main

45

580

80 8.5 59 25

120

47

Deformation Zone 70 10.0 49 C

Deformation Zone Main

90

560

70 10.0 49 25

120

42

Footwall Zone 80 8.5 59 Mafics 80 7.5 61 Main Zone 75 9.0 54 D

Footwall Zone Main

135

210

80

7.5

61

25

120

46

Mafics Main Zone 70 9.0 51 E

Footwall Zone Main

225

560

70 9.0 51 25

120

51

Mafics 80 8.5 59 Main Zone 75 9.0 54 Pyroxenite 70 6.5 55 F

Deformation Zone Main

180

580

75 10.0 52 25

120

51

Mafics 80 7.5 61 Pyroxenite 70 6.5 55 G

Deformation Zone Main

225

340

75 10.0 52 25

120

46

Diabase 75 8.5 55 Mafics 80 8.5 59 Pyroxenite 70 6.5 55 H

Deformation Zone Main

270

220

70 10.0 49 25

120

40

Diabase 75 6.5 59 Pyroxenite 70 6.5 55 Ultramafic Volcanic 75 10.0 52 I

Deformation Zone Main

315

580

70 7.5 54 25

120

49

Diabase 75 6.5 59 Sedimentary 80 7.5 61 J Sedimentary West 45 146 80 8.5 59 NA 100 58 K Ultramafic Volcanic West 90 146 70 10.0 49 NA 125 49 L

Deformation Zone West

135-225



146

75 10.0 52 25

120

58

Ultramafic Volcanic 80 8.5 59 M Deformation Zone West 270 146 70 10.0 49 25 120 49 N Sedimentary West 315-0 146 80 7.5 61 25 120 61 O

Mafics East

90-225

80

80 7.5 61 NA

NA

57

Pyroxenite 70 6.5 55 P Deformation Zone East 270-45 80 70 7.5 54 NA NA 54



Following completion of the planned pre-feasibility study, further geotechnical data will be collected to support final mine design at feasibility level.

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the top-tier mining region of Timmins, Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade (Source: Tim Maunula, P. Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is deemed a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101). The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

