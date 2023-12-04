Senhance Robotic System Sold by Asensus Surgical

Senhance® System to be placed at a hospital in the Commonwealth of Independent States

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient, announced that a Senhance® Surgical System has been sold to the Company’s distribution partner and will be placed in a hospital in the Commonwealth of Independent States region. This marks the second system sold to the region in the past month.



“We are excited to be partnering with yet another institution to initiate a Senhance program to deliver better patient outcomes," noted Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. “Hospitals continue to recognize the value of our advanced digital laparoscopic platform, which leverages Augmented Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes. We're particularly enthusiastic about hospitals continuing to adopt Senhance, highlighting the system's clinical relevance and value.”

The Senhance Surgical System is the only commercially available robotic surgery system with haptic feedback, a differentiating feature for surgeons.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™ by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System, visit www.asensus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and the sales of a Senhance System to be placed in a hospital in the Commonwealth of Independent States region. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether hospitals will continue to recognize the value of our advanced laparoscopic platform. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

