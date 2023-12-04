More than 650 new Young European Ambassadors selected amid record applications 

The EU NEIGHBOURS east programme has welcomed 657 new Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) to its existing network, selected among a record 2,126 applications from young candidates from the EaP countries, EU Member States and the UK. The network now counts a total of 1,162 active YEAs.

After an intense selection procedure for assessing the applications, 74 new YEAs were picked for Armenia, 114 for Azerbaijan, 14 for Belarus, 98 for Georgia, 108 for Moldova, 121 for Ukraine, and 128 for the EU/UK.

The newcomers, aged 16-26, will now take part in the YEAs Academy, which offers them training to prepare for their tasks ahead.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

Between January and October 2023, the Young European Ambassadors have taken part in 821 activities across the region and in the EU. Face-to-face activities this year have reached 52,000 people, while online reach has risen to more than 3.8 million.

The call for applications for new YEAs takes place once a year, usually in the autumn. Information about the call and the application form will be published here and promoted in the EU NEIGHBOURS east opportunities section. Subscribe here to stay in touch.

