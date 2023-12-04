Chia Seeds Market Size and Segment Analysis - 2023, Industry Dynamics with Research Forecast by 2030 | Navitas Organics
Chia seeds are nutrient-rich, tiny black or white seeds that swell in liquid, providing fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants for a healthy diet.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Chia seeds are known for their nutritional value and versatile use cases. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber and antioxidants, chia seeds are commonly used in cereals, yogurt, breads and other snack foods for their nutritional and texturing properties.
Market Dynamics:
The chia seeds market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising health awareness among consumers and growth of the nutraceutical industry globally. Chia seeds contain essential nutrients and high fiber content which help in weight management and heart health. Additionally, their versatility and ease of incorporation in various food products without changing the taste profile is also fueling their demand from food manufacturers. The market is further propelled by product innovations incorporating chia seeds and rising promotional activities by manufacturers regarding the health benefits of chia seeds.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1248
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Glanbia Nutritionals
★ Navitas Organics
★ Benexia
★ Garden of Life
★ Nutiva Inc.
★ Mamma Chia
★ Salba Smart Natural Products
★ Spectrum Organics Products LLC.
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Color:
✦ White
✦ Black
✦ Brown
By Product Type:
✦ Whole Chia Seeds
✦ Grounded Chia Seeds
✦ Chia Seed Oil
By End Use Industry:
✦ Food & Beverages
✦ Pharmaceutical
✦ Personal Care
✦ Others
Regional Analysis:
⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)
⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
⦿ The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
You Can Purchase Complete Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1248
✤ Chia Seeds Market Drivers
• Health benefits driving increased demand for chia seeds
Chia seeds are considered to be a superfood due to the various health benefits associated with their consumption. They are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre and various vitamins and minerals. The high fibre content in chia seeds helps in regulating digestion and maintaining heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids present in chia seeds have anti-inflammatory properties and help lower the risk of chronic diseases. Additionally, chia seeds aid in weight loss due to their high satiety value. The increasing health-consciousness among consumers is a major factor driving the demand for chia seeds.
• Rising popularity of plant-based diets boosting chia seeds market
With growing awareness about the negative impact of animal proteins on health and environment, people are adopting more plant-based diets. Chia seeds are emerging as a popular plant-based protein source. They can be easily added to drinks, cereals, baked goods and other food items to enhance their protein content without altering the taste or texture. This has led to a spike in the demand for chia seeds from the food processing industry. Furthermore, vegan and flexitarian consumers prefer chia seeds for their nutritional profile and digestibility, which is propelling market growth.
✤ Chia Seeds Market Restraint
• Lack of awareness hampering market growth
Despite their many health benefits, chia seeds have not gained widespread acceptance and recognition yet, mainly due to lack of consumer awareness about their usage and nutrition value. Many consumers are unfamiliar with the appearance and taste of chia seeds. This poses a major challenge for producers in generating sufficient demand. Even though production has increased over the years, consumption has not grown at the same pace, leading to supply exceeding demand at times. Overcoming the awareness hurdle through extensive education and branding is important for market expansion.
✤ Chia Seeds Market Opportunity
• Growing scope in cosmetic and personal care industry
The cosmetic industry is exploring the use of chia seeds in various beauty products due to their emollient and hydrating properties. They can be incorporated into moisturizers, face masks, hair masks and other skincare formulations. Chia seed oil and extracts work well for treating acne-prone skin, signs of aging, frizzy hair and brittle nails. With the natural movement gaining momentum in cosmetics, chia seeds provide a safe and effective natural ingredient. Their usage in personal care presents a lucrative avenue for market growth. This is attracting manufacturers to develop new lines of chia seed-based cosmetic products.
✤ Chia Seeds Market Trends
• Increasing focus on organic production and value-added products
Farmers are increasingly adopting organic agricultural practices to grow chia seeds due to rising demand for clean-label and chemicals-free foods. In addition, food companies are innovating with value-added chia seed products like chia puddings, energy bars, baked goods, beverages etc. These ready-to-eat items improve accessibility and consume convenience. Flavoured chia seeds and blends are also becoming popular. Moreover, demand for fortified and functional chia seed-based products catering to specific health requirements is on the rise. These trends signify the market is moving towards premium, healthier products to appeal to more consumers.
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1248
FAQ’S:
👉 What is the expected growth rate of the market for the forecast period of 2023-2030? What will the market size be in the anticipated time frame?
👉 What will the market size be in the anticipated time frame?
👉 What are the major factors influencing the Chia Seeds market over the forecast period?
👉 What are the market leaders’ winning strategies for establishing a significant presence in the Chia Seeds industry?
👉 What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the Chia Seeds market across the globe?
👉 What are the major threats and challenges that are likely to stymie the growth of the Chia Seeds market? What are the most significant market opportunities?
👉 What are the most critical opportunities for market leaders to succeed and profit?
Table of Contents with Major Points:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Chia Seeds Market, by Region, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Chia Seeds Market, by Type, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Chia Seeds Market, by Application, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Chia Seeds Market, by Verticles, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global Chia Seeds Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global Chia Seeds Market Dynamics
3.1. Chia Seeds Market Impact Analysis (2023-2030)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global Chia Seeds Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2023-2030)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global Chia Seeds Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Chia Seeds Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Chia Seeds Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Chia Seeds Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
6. Global Chia Seeds Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Chia Seeds Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Chia Seeds Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Chia Seeds Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global Chia Seeds Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Chia Seeds Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Chia Seeds Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Chia Seeds Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
8. Global Chia Seeds Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Chia Seeds Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Chia Seeds Market
8.3. Europe Chia Seeds Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Chia Seeds Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Chia Seeds Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Chia Seeds Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Keyplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn