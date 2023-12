AZERBAIJAN, December 4 - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On 27 November, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the latest statements and actions taken by the U.S. have...

28 November 2023, 10:50