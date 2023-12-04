Hywin Holdings Wins Key Honor from Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPFA)

HONG KONG, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management and health management service provider in China, was recognized as “Best Provider of Family Office Services” at the “Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association - Annual Awards 2023”, a tribute to its contributions to the Hong Kong-domiciled asset management industry, and its tireless efforts to connect the global family office sector with the financial eco-system of Hong Kong.







The Award Ceremony

“We are deeply pleased and honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Nick Xiao, Vice President of Hywin Holdings and Chief Executive Officer of Hywin International. “As an asset manager serving global ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, Hywin has actively championed HKLPF as a competitive and enlightened structuring option for family offices, foundations, and endowments in Asia, Middle East, and Europe. Hywin’s institutional strengths in external asset management, alternatives funds, research, and fiduciary services have been fully deployed to support the HKLPF industry with excellent results.”

“Hywin Holdings has a deep and extensive franchise in Asia. We advise entrepreneurial clients on their growth journey and support leading families across wealth, health, and succession topics. Hywin sees HKLPFA as a beacon to global capital, investment managers, and innovators who increasingly find Hong Kong the perfect place to meet, engage, collaborate, and create value. Hywin will continue to work with HKLPFA across a wide range of exciting topics,” said Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings.

“This award is a strong recognition of Hywin Holdings’ asset management expertise as well as our network among global families and private banks. Hywin has served as the ‘super-connector’ activating the dialogues between HKLPF managers and international investors, and inspired many conversations between Hong Kong’s private equity industry and innovative companies around the world. This award is an accolade of what we have achieved as a global asset manager, and as a proud member of Hong Kong’s financial community,” said Mr. Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings.

The HKLPFA is the industry association guiding and promoting the Limited Partnership Fund (LPF) regime in Hong Kong. It is also part of the financial services infrastructure underpinning Hong Kong’s role as a vibrant global financial center and the Asia-Pacific hub for alternative investments.





The Hywin Team

The HKLPFA works closely with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, InvestHK and other regulatory and governmental bodies to enhance Hong Kong’s private equity eco-system in which alternative managers work with institutional investors, family offices and a variety of service providers to connect global capital with Asia opportunities, and fund innovations and growth that create value for investors, shareholders, and the wider community.

Hywin has been a leading champion for HKLPFA in Greater China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and facilitated the conversations between HKLPF managers and the global private banking and family office sectors. In February 2023, Hywin International, the fully-owned Hong Kong subsidiary of Hywin Holdings, was elected as Vice Chair of the Association. On September 28, 2023, Hywin played host to the HKLPFA Annual General Meeting, which took place at Hywin International’s office.

The HKLPFA Awards Ceremony was held in Hong Kong on December 1, 2023. Officials of the Hong Kong SAR Government, members of the Legislative Council, leading academics, and senior representatives of global institutions including UBS AG and Barclays Plc joined the event to congratulate the winners and interacted with members of the HKLPFA at panel discussions.





The Award Trophy

In the future, Hywin will continue to work with HKLPFA to promote Hong Kong as a competitive domicile for global alternatives managers and lead the discussions on how HKLPF can be the infrastructure supporting global family offices and entrepreneurs to implement their investments, succession planning, and philanthropic pursuits in Hong Kong and via Hong Kong.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. The Company also offers integrated and high-end medical examination, disease screening and other health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aims to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.

About Hong Kong Limited Partnership Association

The Hong Kong LPF Association (HKLPFA) focuses on promoting and improving the Limited Partnership Fund (LPF) regime in Hong Kong. HKLPFA was founded by leading asset management, financial and professional institutions in Hong Kong and it welcomes global members in different industries with the aim of building an organisation with a globalised industry ecosystem. HKLPFA looks to facilitate discussions among industry participants including financial, legal, accounting institutions and other institutions and individuals, and, more widely, to enhance market awareness and adoption of LPFs. For more information, please visit https://hklpfa.com.hk/en/home-2/.

