Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Third Quarter 2023 Investor Update

SABUGO, Portugal, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Announced long-term green hydrogen supply contract with a Spanish industrial group​

Strategic partnership with Duferco Energia covering Italy, starting with a 1 MW HEVO-Chain Series NC project​

In negotiations with BGR Energy to install 1 MW HEVO-Chain demonstrator in India in 2024​

Announced strategic partnership with Elemental Clean Fuels covering the North American green hydrogen market

Received order for 300 kW electrolyzer and balance of plant system from leading global building solutions supplier for delivery in 1H 2024



Subsequent Events

Received two orders for 1.25 MW HEVO-Chain green hydrogen systems to be delivered to projects in Portugal in 2024

Signed a strategic financing agreement from Belike Nominees Pty Ltd., a Macquarie Group Company.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu