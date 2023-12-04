Calibre Joins the Mining Association of Canada, Strengthening Commitment to Responsible Mining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Mining Association of Canada, further underscoring its dedication to responsible and sustainable mining practices.

As a growing, mid-tier Canadian gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the United States, and in Nicaragua, Calibre is committed to delivering value responsibly for all stakeholders. Membership in the Mining Association of Canada (“MAC”) aligns seamlessly with Calibre's values of safety, social and environmental responsibility, integrity, teamwork and accountability, reaffirming the Company's commitment to promote best practices and maintain high standards in the mining industry.

By joining MAC, Calibre will have access to valuable resources, insights and collaboration opportunities that will enhance its ability to meet and exceed the industry's evolving sustainability and corporate responsibility expectations. As a member, Calibre will actively participate in and uphold MAC’s Toward Sustainable Mining (TSM) performance system, a globally recognized framework designed to drive performance and accountability in key areas, including environmental and social responsibility.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “We are proud to join the prestigious Mining Association of Canada, a leading advocate for ethical, sustainable and socially responsible mining practices in Canada and across the globe.

Calibre has established a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, integrating sustainability across our business. Aligning with global standards, we joined the World Gold Council in 2020, adhering to its Responsible Gold Mining Principles. Our membership in MAC reaffirms Calibre’s commitment to transparency, accountability and adherence to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility by aligning with MAC’s Towards Sustainable Mining initiative.

Calibre looks forward to actively engaging with the Mining Association of Canada and its fellow members as we work together to shape a responsible and sustainable future for the mining industry.”

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

