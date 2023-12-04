Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Announces Listing on the P2B Crypto Exchange

The team's decision to list the token on P2B is another significant achievement for BTCV. It opens the door to a top-rated exchange in Europe and globally.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is happy to announce the listing of their token on P2B.





As one of the top-rated crypto exchanges in Europe, BTCV’s listing announcement has created excitement in the crypto community. The operation marks a pivotal moment for BTCV, solidifying its market position and highlighting its innovative ecosystem.

BTCV offers a secure and innovative 3-Key Security Solution for transactions. With its listing on P2B, users can access this groundbreaking technology for their trading needs.

Why Does the Listing on P2B Matter

There are various reasons why the BTCV listing on P2B is creating excitement among investors. P2B, among the top 20 crypto exchanges in the world, offers a combination of trust, liquidity, and security.

With over six years of experience successfully launching 2,000+ projects, P2B has become a go-to platform for newly listed tokens. P2B also contributes to the development of Web 3.0 through its Fund for Rising Stars. The initiative supports projects with high potential and groundbreaking ideas.

The BTCV listing on P2B is especially beneficial for young crypto projects as it offers:

A meticulous onboarding procedure

Favorable listing requirements

A suite of tools tailored for early-stage growth.

P2B's seasoned go-to-market team also ensures unparalleled promotion and liquidity services, making projects visible and irresistible to investors. P2B's dedication to supporting young projects goes beyond the exchange itself. The platform represents one of the first choices for crypto startups looking for a partner in their growth story.

BTCV and Its Ecosystem

Bitcoin Vault, or BTCV, provides a secure and user-friendly experience in the cryptocurrency world. Recently listed on P2B, its ultimate aim is to encourage widespread acceptance of digital currency. A key feature of BTCV is its innovative 3-Key Security Solution. This is a unique system allowing users to cancel transactions, adding a new layer of protection from theft and fraud.

In the universe of BTCV, three products coexist - Gold Wallet, Key Generator, and Electrum Vault. They function together, creating a high-standard environment for managing BTCV, where security and transparency are paramount.

Launched in 2019, BTCV is the first-ever cryptocurrency that enables the cancellation of transactions after execution. Born from a hard fork of Bitcoin Royale, it introduced an extra private key, increasing the total count to three. Since its inception, BTCV has enhanced its technical prowess and established a significant market presence.

BTCV is a game-changer in tackling the frequent theft, hacking, and fraud issues in crypto transactions. Its unique 3-Key Security Solution allows users to reverse specific transactions. The mechanism combines the benefits of Bitcoin's convenience with the crucial aspects of user transparency and freedom.

About Bitcoin Vault (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is a cryptocurrency created with the goal of providing users with enhanced tools and services for secure transactions. It is the first of its kind to offer a wide variety of features such as the ability to cancel transactions, send secure payments, and more.

The team's decision to list the token on P2B is another significant achievement for BTCV. It opens the door to a top-rated exchange in Europe and globally. This partnership solidifies BTCV's goal of making digital currency widely acceptable, backed by its innovative 3-Key Security Solution.

Crypto enthusiasts now have the chance to trade the BTCV/USDT and BTCV/BTC pair on a top-tier exchange.

Anyone curious about BTCV or looking for a secure and user-friendly crypto experience can explore its official website . Bitcoin Vault's social media pages (listed below) offer regular updates on the project.

