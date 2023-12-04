Boyband star who injured himself in the army in a Taliban trap is now £5m CBD oil firm pioneer

Farard Darver, founder of Healthcare International Research Farard Darver in Afghanistan - he suffered a leg injury after his vehicle hit a Taliban trap Darver (centre) in boyband Men2B - after school he became a boyband member

Farard Darver, 45, left the military and launched his health and wellness company in 2019

Before I left the army, I did my research and prepared as much as I could, then after leaving I invested everything I had.” — Farard Darver, founder of Healthcare International Research

Former Green Beret Commando and Boyband Singer Builds £5 Million Company on Revolutionary CBD Formula

[Farard Darver, a distinguished former Green Beret Commando and once a member of popular boybands Westlife, Men2B and Area 4, has successfully transformed his life after sustaining a leg injury in Afghanistan. Darver, who opted to forgo a promising military career to pursue his entrepreneurial vision, founded Healthcare International Research Ltd in 2019. The company, headquartered in Wimborne, Dorset, has rapidly grown into a £5 million enterprise, specialising in revolutionary CBD-infused health and wellness products.

Darver's journey began when he suffered a leg injury during a military operation in Afghanistan. Despite persevering in service, the injury permanently affected him. After exploring various remedies, he discovered the transformative effects of CBD oil, prompting him to make a life-altering decision. Relinquishing a potential promotion to colonel and a full army pension, Darver dedicated himself to establishing his own business, driven by the healing potential of CBD.

Healthcare International Research Ltd, launched just before the Covid-19 pandemic, introduced two flagship brands: HEMPE for health and wellness and MotherSage for beauty and skincare. The company has gained noteworthy investments from prominent figures such as businessman Sir Ian Prosser and ex-Ruffer Investment director and partner Tim Youngman.

Darver's innovative approach sets his products apart in the market. Unlike traditional CBD oils, HEMPE and MotherSage products are topically absorbed through the skin via transdermal penetration, eliminating the need for ingestion. Formulated at the molecular level by Czech scientists, these products have garnered multiple awards for their natural and effective composition.

Despite facing many challenges, including the unforeseen impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Darver's business has flourished. Over the last 18 months, he has successfully raised £1.3 million in investments while turning down substantial offers for the company. Darver attributes the success of Healthcare International Research Ltd to the demand for natural, toxin-free products that deliver tangible results.

Darver commented, "My journey from the military to entrepreneurship was fueled by the healing power of CBD. Natural, toxin-free products that actually work are what people want, and the proof of that is in the success of the business. Already, I am selling it right around the world."

Healthcare International Research Ltd's HEMPE products provide natural relief for sore muscles, joints, and inflamed skin, while the MotherSage range offers remarkable benefits for general skincare. Darver's commitment to creating a global impact through his business reflects the resilience and determination instilled in him during his military service.

