Clot Management Devices Market Industry Revenue, Size, Share, Outlook Business views by 2030 | Teleflex, Argon Medical

Clot management devices are used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). These devices help in removing, breaking upBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Clot management devices are used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). These devices help in removing, breaking up or dissolving blood clots from veins and arteries.
Market Dynamics:
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) are increasing globally due to rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles and aging population. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 900,000 Americans suffer from DVT annually and 350,000-600,000 suffer from PE. Moreover, advanced technologies are being used in developing innovative clot management devices such as catheter-directed thrombolysis devices, thrombectomy devices and inferior vena cava filters. These devices offer minimal invasive procedures and quicker recovery time which is driving the market growth.
◘ Edward Lifesciences Corporation
◘ Straub Medical AG
◘ Boston Scientific Corporation
◘ Medtronic Inc.
◘ Volcano Corporation
◘ LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
◘ Teleflex Inc.
◘ Argon Medical
◘ Stryker Corporation
◘ Angiodynamics.
By Device Type
Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices
Mechanical Thrombectomy
Aspiration Thrombectomy
Percutaneous Mechanical Thrombectomy (PMT)
Embolectomy Balloon Catheters
Catheter-directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices
Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCFs)
Permanent
Retrievable
Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices
By End User
Hospitals
Surgical Centre
Others
High Cost of Device Development
Developing new and advanced clot management devices require extensive research and clinical testing which adds to the overall cost of product development. High investment is needed to conduct long-term clinical trials, obtain regulatory approvals, and ensure device safety and efficacy. The stringent regulatory norms enforced by bodies such as the FDA have made the approval process capital-intensive for device manufacturers. This cost factor acts as a key market restrain for new players looking to enter the clot management devices field.
Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
There is an increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures among physicians as well as patients. Minimally invasive techniques cause less trauma, shorten recovery time, and lower the risks of surgical site infections. This growing demand for MI procedures provides significant opportunities for device manufacturers to develop advanced low-profile clot retrieval systems, thrombectomy devices, and other minimally invasive clot management tools. Innovation in MIS devices will drive future market revenues upwards.
Adoption of Robotics and AI-Assisted Solutions
Leading players in the clot management market are investing heavily in automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence-based solutions to upgrade conventional techniques. AI and robotics have the potential to transform conventional open surgeries into precision-guided procedures. With improvements in imaging technologies, computers can analyze medical scans faster and help surgeons perform complex thrombus removal tasks. The adoption of smart robotics, navigation systems, and AI-driven solutions is expected to revolutionize clot management practices in the coming years.
Following are the various regions covered by the Clot Management Devices Market research report:
North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico),
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe),
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC),
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and the Rest of Latin America),
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)
Table of Contents:
Market scenario 2023
Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Clot Management Devices market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Clot Management Devices Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Clot Management Devices
Chapter 4: Presenting the Clot Management Devices Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2023 - 2030
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Clot Management Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2030)
Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and CAGR of the Clot Management Devices Market during the forecast period?
How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Clot Management Devices Market shares?
What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?
Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Clot Management Devices Market?
