Intelligent Transportation System Market Set to Surge at 14.5 % CAGR, to Reach USD 85.5 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and connected vehicles contributes to the demand for intelligent transportation systems. ITS can support the charging infrastructure for EVs and enable communication between connected vehicles.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global intelligent transportation system market was estimated to have acquired US$ 26.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 14.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 85.5 billion .

The use of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions is being explored in transportation. It can be applied to areas like toll collection, smart contracts, and supply chain management within the transportation sector.

Drones and UAVs are being utilized for traffic monitoring, surveillance, and emergency response in transportation systems. Integrating these technologies with ITS can enhance situational awareness and overall system efficiency.

Key Findings of Market Report

Improving road safety is a major driver for the adoption of ITS. Advanced driver assistance systems and intelligent traffic management contribute to reducing accidents and enhancing overall road safety.

The development and testing of autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities for the integration of ITS. Intelligent transportation systems can support the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles through features like traffic management and communication with other vehicles.

Consumers and businesses increasingly demand real time information on traffic conditions, public transportation schedules, and other relevant data. ITS provides a platform for delivering this information and improving overall user experience.

The development of smart infrastructure, including smart traffic lights, sensors, and road infrastructure, is a key trend. The elements enhance the capabilities of ITS by providing real time data for better traffic management.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global intelligent transportation system market:

Trends for Intelligent Transportation System Market

Governments around the world have been investing in smart city projects and transportation infrastructure. ITS is a key component of these initiatives, with governments recognizing the potential for improved safety, reduced emissions, and enhanced transportation efficiency.

The development of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G, has played a crucial role in the growth of ITS. The technologies facilitate real time communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and central management systems.

There is a growing demand for solutions that can optimize traffic flow, reduce travel times, and minimize environmental impact, with increasing concerns about traffic congestion and environmental issues.

The integration of Internet of Things devices and big data analytics allows for the collection and analysis of vast amounts of transportation related data. The data is utilized to make informed decisions, optimize routes, and improve overall transportation efficiency.

Global Market for Intelligent Transportation System: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the intelligent transportation system market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

Persistent challenges related to traffic congestion and long commuting times in major metropolitan areas create a demand for intelligent transportation solutions that can optimize traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Ongoing investments in smart infrastructure projects, including the deployment of sensors, smart traffic lights, and other connected devices, contribute to the growth of the ITS market by providing a foundation for intelligent transportation solutions.

North America is a hub for technological innovation, and advancements in communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are expected to drive the growth of intelligent transportation systems in the region.

Asia Pacific

The region is witnessing rapid technological advancements and widespread adoption of digital technologies, which creates a conducive environment for the growth of intelligent transportation systems that leverage advanced communication and data analytics technologies.

The improvement and modernization of public transportation systems, including buses and trains, contribute to the growth of ITS. Real time information, smart ticketing, and efficient routing enhance the overall public transportation experience.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation

Type

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Transportation Management System

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Cooperative Vehicle System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Application

Traffic Management

Road Safety & Surveillance

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road User Charging

Automated Vehicles

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

