Bromelain Market Rising at 7.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 56.2 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Preference for Enzyme-based Food Ingredients Driving Lucrative Opportunities for Bromelain Suppliers

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published market research report, reveals that the global Bromelain Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27.3 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The proteolytic nature of bromelain is predicted to stimulate its demand in several industries, including food & beverages. Bromelain is used in the food & beverages industry as a meat tenderizer. Several added health benefits of bromelain in boosting immunity and anti-inflammation are driving its demand in dietary supplements.

Key Segments of Bromelain Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Form By Enzyme Strength By Application By Region Stem Bromelain

Fruit Bromelain Powder

Liquid Low

Medium

High Healthcare

Meat & Seafood

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Industrial

Animal Feed North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Rapidly increasing sales of bromelain are attributed to the growing demand for ready-to-cook meat dishes and processed meat. Bromelain is used extensively to tenderize red meat. Conventional techniques for meat tenderization use marination, which needs a noteworthy amount of resources and is time-consuming. However, bromelain with inherent tenderization properties is gaining traction as it reduces production costs and minimizes preparation time as well.

As an anti-inflammatory agent, bromelain helps reduce swelling and works effectively to heal stomach infections. It is also used for rapid recovery of burns through oral consumption as well as direct application.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global bromelain market is pegged at US$ 27.3 million in 2024.

Worldwide demand for bromelain is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 56.2 million by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is predicted to account for 22.1% share of global market revenue in 2024.

Sales of bromelain in Japan are forecasted to rise at 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

The healthcare segment is predicted to account for 54.2% share of the global market in 2024.

“Rising demand for plant-based and natural food products along with growing adoption of health supplements are predicted to stimulate demand for bromelain across geographies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Demand for Powdered Bromelain Driven by Enhanced Flexibility in Controlling Concentration and Dosage

The powdered form of bromelain is used significantly due to its easy incorporation into several formulations, including food products and dietary supplements. Manufacturers can control the concentration and dosage of bromelain in products, thereby making the powdered form more suitable for customization.

Competitive Overview

The market features both multinational and regional companies, with multinational players holding a substantial 45% to 50% share of the global market in 2023. These companies provide a diverse range of products centered around bromelain. Key players are prioritizing efficient supply chain management, product quality assurance, advancements, and collaborations.

For example, in April 2020, Enzybel International joined the Belgian Health Ingredients Group (BHIG), with its bromelain production unit receiving GMP pharma certification.

Leading Market Players

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Biolaxi Corporation, Creative Enzymes, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Botanic Healthcare, Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd, Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd., Enzybel Group, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Mitushi Biopharma, and Guangxi Narrning Jevely Biological Products Co. are leading manufacturers of bromelain.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 56.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



According to a recent report from Fact.MR, the powdered form of bromelain is expected to play a significant role in global market revenue due to its widespread utilization in various formulations, including food products and dietary supplements. Manufacturers find the powdered form conducive for customization as it allows control over bromelain concentration and dosage.

Bromelain with high enzyme strength is anticipated to capture a 44.6% share of the global market by 2034. This variant offers increased efficiency in smaller doses, making it preferred by consumers seeking more potent products with therapeutic benefits.

In terms of application, the healthcare segment is projected to account for 53.2% of the global market revenue by 2034. The growing adoption of bromelain in the healthcare sector is attributed to its anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, bromelain is utilized in treating specific stomach infections and reducing swelling, while as a nutritional supplement, it aids in expediting the healing of burns.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bromelain market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (stem bromelain, fruit bromelain), form (powder, liquid), enzyme strength (low, medium, high), and application (healthcare, meat & seafood, dietary supplements, cosmetics, industrial, animal feed), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

