Former CEO of CAB Payments and of Saxo Bank UK, Albert Maasland, appointed Independent Director of H2PLT

MADRID, Spain, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2PLT, a pioneer in the green hydrogen sector, has announced the appointment of Dutch banker Albert Maasland, former Chairman of Saxo Capital Markets UK, CEO of Saxo Bank UK and former CEO of CAB Payments, as an Independent Director.



This appointment adds to a series of strategic additions to the company's board of directors, strengthening its position in the financial and renewable energy markets ahead of its upcoming IPO at BME Scale Up, the newest junior market in the Spanish stock exchange.

Albert Maasland is a renowned professional in the financial markets industry, with an extensive and distinguished international career.

He served as CEO and Director of CAB Payments, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2023 at a valuation of £851 million. His experience in the banking sector spans four decades. Maasland worked at Saxo Bank UK as CEO and Chairman of the Capital Markets business and has held senior management positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Markets and Chase Manhattan Bank.

In addition, Maasland has served on the Board of Directors of EASDAQ NV and Equiduct PLC, he was CEO and independent director of Knight Capital Europe, independent director of BlackTree Investment Partners and Independent director of International Investment Research PLC.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Economics degree from the University of Toronto, Trinity College and is a member of the University of Toronto International Leadership Council.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of H2PLT, commented on the appointment: "The addition of Albert Maasland to our board is a strategic milestone. His vast experience in financial markets and in leading high caliber companies will significantly enrich our vision and business strategy in the renewable energy arena."

This appointment follows the recent addition of Carolina Martinez-Caro as an Independent Director at H2PLT. Martinez-Caro, with an outstanding track record in the banking sector, including roles at Julius Baer and Merrill Lynch, also strengthens H2PLT's board with her extensive experience in finance and wealth management.

With these new additions, H2PLT seeks to expand its leadership and vision in the energy transition and climate change arena, leveraging the experience and expertise of its advisors in the financial sector and international markets.

H2PLT focuses on the promotion of electrified mobility and the development of green hydrogen microgeneration technologies. The company has implemented a business model that harnesses hydrogen generated by solar energy, converting it into electricity through its Power-to-Power system.

Recently, H2PLT completed the construction of one of the largest electric recharging stations in Spain, located in the El Pedernoso Solar Park, Cuenca. This facility has 24 charging stations and is preparing to start operations and generate revenue from December 2023. With operational facilities in El Pedernoso and expansion plans, H2PLT is positioned as a crucial player in the energy transition and the fight against climate change, with plans to raise 85 million euros to expand its reach in Spain.

