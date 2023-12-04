Submit Release
Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on the bombing incident in Marawi City

December 3, 2023

Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on the bombing incident in Marawi City

I am one with the Filipino people in condemning the attack and bombing of innocent civilians during a religious service inside the MSU gymnasium in Marawi.

I convey my heartfelt sympathies to friends and family of those who were injured and died in today's bombing.

Nananawagan ako sa PNP and AFP to step up their intelligence efforts and their fight against the presence of lawless elements, and groups that terrorize society.

We are all for peace in Mindanao, and we will not be cowed by threats or terror.

