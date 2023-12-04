Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release
December 4, 2023

Tolentino urges moral support for WPS Christmas Convoy

GAPAN CITY - Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Monday called for prayers and moral support for the Christmas Convoy to Ayungin Shoal especially with the rising tension in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)

During his speech at the financial aid distribution at Gapan, Nueva Ecija, Tolentino said: "Ang akin pong pangamba ay harangin sila ng mga dambuhalang barko ng Tsina at palubugin sila."

Sen. Tol also said that he hopes that the same will not happen to the mass that will be held upon arrival of the said convoy.

"Huwag naman pahintulutan ng ating Panginoon na matulad sa nangyari kahapon sa Mindanao na nagmi-misa lamang ay pinasabog pa," the Senator remarked.

Tolentino further concluded by asking prayers for Mindanao for struggling with recurring earthquakes.

"Mayroon tayong mga kababayan na nahihirapan ngayon sa Mindanao. Hanggang ngayon, lumilindol pa rin sa Mindanao. Iyon po siguro isama natin sa dalangin," he said.

