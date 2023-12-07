SOS Indonesia is Expanding its Food Rescue Operations in the Capital City
Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia is expanding its food rescue operations with the Grand Launch of SOS Jakarta.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia (Yayasan Derma Atas Pangan) is thrilled to announce to the public the official Grand Launch of SOS Jakarta. The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 14:00 to 17:30.
Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) is a global non-profit environmental organization committed to combating Food Waste and Food Insecurity across the globe, with a footprint in three countries: Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines. Having successfully rescued a staggering 8.3 million tons of surplus food, equivalent to almost 35 million meals, SOS has made a significant impact on communities throughout Southeast Asia.
With a remarkable six years of operation in Indonesia, SOS has consistently diverted food from landfills in Bali to uplift vulnerable communities, most especially during the pandemic. Now, the organization is set to expand its mission to Jakarta, aiming to enhance its reach and effect positive change in the country's food system.
Following the soft launch of our Food Rescue operation in Jakarta on June 14th, 2023 with one cooling truck, SOS has forged partnerships with many hotels, manufacturers, mosques, and retail stores. This has enabled the provision of nutritious food to numerous vulnerable communities in the city.
"We are thrilled to be opening a new branch in Jakarta. Our team is passionate about creating food equity in society, and this expansion will allow us to help even more people.” - Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder of Scholars of Sustenance
The Grand Launch event is marking the 6th month of the SOS operations in Jakarta. This is to be a momentous occasion, with esteemed founder and SOS Leaders from the global team in attendance. Representatives from the business, academia, government, and civil society will also grace the event. Attendees can look forward to amazing keynote speakers from The U.S. and Danish Embassies, along with engaging panel discussions which already features distinguished speakers from our partners in the Hotel Industry and a representative from the National Food Agency (Badan Pangan Nasional) about shedding a light on how surplus food is used to combat the food insecurity problems in the country. The event will also display traditional performances through story telling, complemented by an exhibition of molecular gastronomy presented by the distinguished and impeccable, Chef Andrian Ishak of Namaaz Dining Restaurant, showcasing the utilization of surplus food to craft something unique and exceptional.
Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia extends a warm invitation to join this exciting event and be part of our ongoing mission to make a meaningful impact on Indonesia's food and waste landscape. If you are interested to attend the event, please contact us at info.bali@scholarsofsustenance.org.
