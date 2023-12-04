Strategic Transformation: ECGI Holdings, Inc. Provides Letter to Shareholders from Newly Appointed CEO Jamie Steigerwald

Unveiling an innovative approach to crafting enduring shareholder value through the creation of luxury brands.

IRVINE, CA, UDA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECGI HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: ECGI) (ECGI, ECGI Holdings or the Company), a Nevada-based holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion, is excited to provide this Letter to Shareholders from newly appointed CEO Jamie Steigerwald.

To the Shareholders of ECGI Holdings, Inc.:

I am thrilled to share a strategic shift in ECGI Holdings' direction as the newly appointed CEO. Our focus is transitioning from acquiring distressed cannabis assets to the deliberate construction of luxury brands, with a long-term goal of uplisting to NASDAQ.

This new strategic direction is underscored by the recent signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nick Collins, owner of ESSRW, Inc. dba Pacific Saddlery. Collins brings over 25 years of expertise in equestrian luxury goods. Previously, he founded Rolling Meadows, created the Allon and Renard et Cheval equestrian brands, and was instrumental in creating and launching Kaval.com. The LOI outlines a new joint venture, Pacific Saddlery, LLC, focusing on luxury apparel, tack, and accessories. As a strategic advisor to ESSRW, Inc. for the past four years, I am confident that this venture aligns seamlessly with our dedication to exploring innovative opportunities in line with our new focus on building luxury brands.

Furthermore, we aim to harness the untapped potential within our dormant assets. Including equipment acquired from East West Farma Group and our captivating five-acre Petite Sirah vineyard, with its aged roots planted in the mineral-rich volcanic soil of Lake County, California.

I'm enthusiastic about leading ECGI into this new chapter and optimistic about the opportunities ahead. Your support during this transformative journey is sincerely appreciated. I'm looking forward to creating enduring value for each of our shareholders.

Jamie Steigerwald

CEO, ECGI Holdings, Inc.

About ECGI

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The Company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel, and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the Company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture, and luxury lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact us at ir@ecgiholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

