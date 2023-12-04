DUI Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2023 @ approximately 1647 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Dexter Domina

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VICTIM: Jerry Pepin

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/03/2023 at approximately 1647 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a car verses pedestrian collision at 64 Main St in Orleans. Investigation revealed Dexter Domina (68) of Orleans Vermont had been traveling east on Main St when he struck Pepin with his vehicle. Domina was operating his 2006 Dodge truck at the time of the incident. While speaking with Domina indicators of impairment were detected. Domina was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. The victim was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Domina was later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 01/09/2024 at 8:30am.

Currently the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Trooper Nash at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2024

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED