St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 12/3/23 @ approximately 1731 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass





ACCUSED: Christopher Dellacioppa

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NH









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of a vehicle that drove off of US Route 5 onto farm field in Bradford VT, and was now stuck in the field. VSP located the vehicle approximately a mile from US 5, lodged against farm fence and stuck in mud. VSP made contact with the operator, Christopher Dellacioppa (41). Dellacioppa was displaying several signs of impairment, and was not known to the landowners. Dellacioppa was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI drug and unlawful trespass, and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for further processing. Dellacioppa was released to the custody of Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2024 @0800

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



