Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,171 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 12/3/23 @ approximately 1731 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass


ACCUSED: Christopher Dellacioppa                                            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NH



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of a vehicle that drove off of US Route 5 onto farm field in Bradford VT, and was now stuck in the field. VSP located the vehicle approximately a mile from US 5, lodged against farm fence and stuck in mud. VSP made contact with the operator, Christopher Dellacioppa (41). Dellacioppa was displaying several signs of impairment, and was not known to the landowners. Dellacioppa was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI drug and unlawful trespass, and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for further processing. Dellacioppa was released to the custody of Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2024 @0800          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more