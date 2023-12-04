St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/3/23 @ approximately 1731 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Christopher Dellacioppa
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of a vehicle that drove off of US Route 5 onto farm field in Bradford VT, and was now stuck in the field. VSP located the vehicle approximately a mile from US 5, lodged against farm fence and stuck in mud. VSP made contact with the operator, Christopher Dellacioppa (41). Dellacioppa was displaying several signs of impairment, and was not known to the landowners. Dellacioppa was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI drug and unlawful trespass, and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for further processing. Dellacioppa was released to the custody of Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2024 @0800
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111