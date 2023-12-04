IFTM hosted wine tasting workshops for “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”

MACAU, December 4 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) was invited by the Cultural Affairs Bureau to support the “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” for two consecutive years. On 12 and 19 November, four wine tasting workshops successfully took place at IFTM Mong-Há campus. The workshops were conducted by IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Ho Man Cheng, who was assisted by a team of students from the IFTM Wine Appreciation Club serving and introducing different styles of Portuguese wines professionally to around 80 participants. The IFTM Educational Restaurant provided a variety of Portuguese snacks for the participants to experience the wonderful pairing of fine wine and food while learning about the Portuguese wine culture, including the different styles of Portuguese wines, the major wine regions and grape varieties in Portugal.