Zealand Pharma to highlight obesity pipeline at R&D Event on December 5

Event to be hosted by company management and feature key external scientific and clinical experts

Copenhagen, Denmark, December 4, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines is hosting an Obesity R&D Event in London on Tuesday, December 5th (1:30-4:30 pm GMT) to discuss the scientific rationale and clinical potential of the company’s differentiated product candidates.

Speakers at the event will include members of Zealand Pharma’s management team: Adam Steensberg, President and CEO; and David Kendall, CMO and Head of R&D. They will be joined by three key external experts: Professor Daniel Drucker, Professor Louis Aronne, and Professor Carel Le Roux.

“The growing prevalence of people living with overweight and obesity and the comorbidities associated with obesity represents one of the biggest challenges for healthcare systems globally. At Zealand Pharma, our robust and differentiated pipeline of drug candidates offers the potential to shape the future management of obesity,” said Adam Steensberg, President and CEO at Zealand Pharma.

The Obesity R&D Event will also be webcast live on December 5, 2023, at 1:30 pm GMT. To register, please go to Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/event/zealand-pharmas-obesity-rd-event/ . A replay will be made available after the live event, along with presentation materials.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contacts: