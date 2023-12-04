HCM City to add 4,000ha for industrial production

VIETNAM, December 4 -

HCM CITY — The HCM CITY People's Committee has ordered relevant agencies and departments to add an additional 4,000 hectares of land for industrial production.

The Office of the municipal People's Committee has announced that the committee requested the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment to urgently review land funds which can be used to develop projects around industrial clusters.

This aims to support businesses, promote public-private cooperation, encourage investment and call for social contributions as well as improve the competitiveness of businesses in the city by 2025.

The municipal People's Committee also asked businesses to submit their proposal of adjustments for worker housing projects to the city People's Committee.

It asked the HCM City Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board (HEPZA) to coordinate with the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture and the Department of Industry and Trade to review the land fund and add suitable land for the building of more concentrated industrial parks in the city.

Relevant departments should coordinate with authorities of Thủ Đức City and districts to speed up site clearance progress in industrial parks to create land funds to serve the needs of businesses.

Related agencies should review land funds directly managed by the State, or land for social housing projects in areas around industrial parks, to propose the municipal People's Committee conduct bidding to select investors for worker housing projects by exchanging the value of land use rights to create a worker housing fund.

They should give advice to the People's Committee that the city authorities allow economic organisations that are paying annual land rents should have the right to mortgage, transfer land or lease rental rights in land lease contracts.

The Department of Planning and Architecture will be responsible for evaluating and adjusting industrial development orientations associated with a sustainable urban development model with synchronous infrastructure.

The department will adjust the planning of industrial parks according to advanced models that apply and promote models of marine economy, circular economy, and digital economy with high land use efficiency.

It will review, study and adjust the planning of existing industrial zones and clusters, aiming to form smart, high-tech industrial zones or industrial complexes, and business parks - modern urban services to integrate into the legal regulation of the city general planning.

HEPZA will work to give advice to the municipal People's Committee on solutions to accelerate the establishment of Vĩnh Lộc 3 Industrial Park and Hiệp Phước Industrial Park - phase 3, and solutions to solve problems in Lê Minh Xuân Industrial Park. — VNS