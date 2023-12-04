Walkley photojournalism images on display at Canberra’s Civic Library

Matilda Joy: Australian players celebrate as goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold stops France’s penalty shot by Eve Perisset in the penalty shoot out during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium. Photo: Quinn Rooney, Getty Images. Winner of the 2023 Nikon Photo of the Year Prize.

Capturing incredible stories of triumph, tragedy and everyday life, the works of Australia’s best photographers – as recognised by the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Photojournalism – are on display now at Libraries ACT’s Civic Library.

The free exhibition is open to the public Monday through Saturday each week until January 31, 2024. It features the works of finalists across the 2023 Awards categories, spanning news and sport photography to portraiture and photographic essays.

Walkley Foundation CEO, Shona Martyn, said visitors would be able to see the winner of this year’s Nikon Photo of the Year and Nikon Portrait Prize on full display. “They’re two incredibly powerful images — and both shot by Victoria-based photographers! Quinn Rooney’s ‘Matilda Joy’ encapsulates all the jubilation the Matildas brought to Australia, one of the most joyful moments of 2023. And our Nikon Portrait Prize winner is a stunning environmental portrait, showing the intergenerational impact of climate change on remote Kioa Island in Fiji through Lotomau Fiafia and his 10-year-old grandson,” Ms Martyn said.

“Libraries ACT are delighted to be hosting the Walkley Exhibition at our Civic Library. Pictures tell the stories of our lives and communities, and it is our joy to bring these stories to life and have the images on display in Canberra” said Vanessa Little, Executive Branch Manager, Libraries ACT.

The Nikon-Walkley Press Photography Exhibition will be touring other venues across the country in 2023-24. Find more information at www.walkleys.com.

Visitors are advised that this exhibition includes graphic images that may be confronting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Visitor information: Nikon-Walkley Press Photography Exhibition, Civic Library, Civic Square, London Cct, Canberra ACT 2600.

Monday 10 am–5:30 pm

Tuesday 10 am–5:30 pm

Wednesday 10 am–5:30 pm

Thursday 10 am–5:30 pm

Friday 10 am–5:30 pm

Saturday 10 am–4 pm

Sunday Closed

Walkley Foundation contact: James Gorman, 0414 990 480, james.gorman@walkleys.com

Images available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/iq3tds78agoi0zt/AACqwePc4fGbB9JFsgy35vw6a?dl=0