FRP Grating Market Size to Surpass USD 578.9 Million by 2029, at a 9.89% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “FRP Grating Market by Type (Molded, Pultruded) Application (Stair treads, Walkways, Platforms) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global FRP grating market is expected to grow at a 9.89% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 578.9 million by 2029 from USD 247.7 million in 2020.

Fiberglass, thermosetting resins, and reinforcing fibers combine to form the composite material known as FRP grating. Fiber-reinforced plastic composites have several great benefits, including high dielectric strength, conductivity, light transmission, and radar transparency. FRP grating can endure severe conditions for long stretches of time without deteriorating or breaking down. FRP grinding is used in corrosive areas to reduce maintenance costs because it doesn't corrode like steel grinding does. It is suitable for ventilation, has a high load-bearing capacity, is easy to install and maintain, and is durable enough to survive hard environments.

FRP Grating Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the FRP Grating industry are

Strongwell Corporation, Techno Composites Domine GmbH, McNichols Company, Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, AGC Matex Co. Ltd., Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd., Eurograte Fiberglass Grating, Ferrotech International FZE, Exel Composites and others.

Objectives of the Study:

The FRP grating market is analyzed in terms of value (USD million) and volume (million square meters) in this report. The FRP grating market has been divided into segments according to resin type, application, end-use industry, and geography. The research also projects the market's size and growth potential. It projects market sizes for the following regions: Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Market prospects and competitive benchmarking for stakeholders and industry leaders are also covered in the study.

The first step in the research technique utilized to assess and predict the FRP grating market was obtaining information from secondary sources, including Factiva, Hoovers, and Manta, on important company sales and raw material costs. Market segmentation was determined by taking into account the product offerings of various companies. The revenues of major players were utilized to determine the overall size of the FRP grating market using a bottom-up methodology. Following the determination of the market's overall size, the market was divided into a number of segments and subsegments, each of which was subsequently confirmed through in-depth primary research interviews conducted with directors, CEOs, VPs, and other executives. To finish the entire market engineering process and determine the estimated values of each segment and subsegment, data triangulation and market breakdown processes were employed.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the FRP Grating, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key FRP Grating dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced FRP Grating report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The FRP Grating market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific led the world market for FRP grating and is expected to account for USD 220 million by 2028 due to the region's expanding construction and industrial sectors, particularly in China and India. Growing infrastructure spending in China and India is probably going to present fresh growth prospects for the sector as a whole. In addition, the demand for FRP grating in the nation has been greatly impacted by the rising costs associated with industrial construction upgrade.

Due to the growing use of FRP grating in cooling towers and marine applications, North America is expected to rise dramatically. Furthermore, FRP grating is being installed in a number of industrial sites around the United States in place of conventional steel grating in stair treads, walkways, and platforms.

