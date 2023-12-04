Global 3D Camera Market to total US$ 375.5 billion by 2034, Professional Cameras to account for over 60% of Total Demand in 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of the 3D camera market is driven by industrial adoption of industrial robot, and increasing demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry and enhancement in 3D scanning technology. However, development of new technologies such as AI and machine learning is emerging as a future trend in the industry.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D camera market is predicted to be valued at US$ 23.5 billion in 2024 and US$ 375.5 billion by 2034. Over the projection period, the 3D camera market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 31.9%. A prominent driver is the surge in demand for 3D sensing technologies across industries. Smartphones, automotive, and healthcare applications have sparked a growing need for enhanced 3D imaging capabilities.



The rise of augmented and virtual reality experiences has fueled the adoption of 3D cameras, facilitating immersive content creation and interaction. This expanding landscape of augmented and virtual reality applications, spanning gaming, education, and remote collaboration, propels the demand for more sophisticated and accessible 3D capture devices.

Another driver is the increasing integration of 3D drone cameras for mapping, surveying, and surveillance purposes. The ability of 3D cameras to provide depth perception and spatial awareness enhances the functionality and precision of such applications. Advancements in computational photography and machine learning algorithms are shaping the 3D camera market. These technologies optimize image processing, enabling better depth sensing, object recognition, and enhanced image quality in various lighting conditions.

Key Takeaways from the 3D Camera Market Report:

The 3D camera market is led by Australia, which is projecting a 35.5% CAGR until 2034.

Japan is at the forefront, anticipating 33.2% CAGR growth by 2034.

Germany is poised for a 31.4% CAGR by 2034.

The professional camera category is expected to maintain its supremacy with a 62.3% market share until 2024.

FMI anticipates that the stereo vision is expected to attain a market share of 64.5% by 2024.





"In the rapidly evolving landscape of imaging technology, the 3D camera market continues to witness robust growth, driven by advancements in augmented reality, virtual reality, and the increasing demand for immersive visual experiences, the 3D camera market is poised for significant expansion. This comprehensive analysis highlights key trends, competitive dynamics, and market drivers shaping the future trajectory of the 3D camera market." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 23.5 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 375.5 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 31.9% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Technology

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Sony Corporation

Canon Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation GoPro Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Orbbec 3D Technology International Inc.





How Key Players are revolutionizing the 3D Camera Market?

Key players in the 3D camera market are driving a significant revolution, ushering in transformative advancements and reshaping the technological landscape. Companies such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, and others have been pivotal in this evolution, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to redefine imaging capabilities.

These industry leaders have introduced ground breaking technologies, enhancing the quality and accessibility of 3D imaging. They have enabled higher resolution captures, finer depth perception, and more immersive experiences through superior sensor technology, improved optics, and sophisticated algorithms.

Key players have addressed market demands by diversifying offerings across various sectors like entertainment, healthcare, automotive, and more. They have developed specialized 3D cameras tailored to specific applications, unlocking new potentials in augmented reality, virtual reality, medical imaging, and autonomous vehicles.

Collaborations, strategic partnerships, and continuous research and development investments fuel this revolution, driving the democratization of 3D imaging technologies. As these critical players innovate, the 3D camera market expands, promising an exciting future of immersive visual experiences across industries.

Product Portfolio:

Sony offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing high quality cameras, televisions, gaming consoles, audio equipment, and innovative entertainment solutions. Their cutting edge technology and commitment to excellence redefine consumer experiences globally.

Canon excels in imaging solutions with a comprehensive product line, including cameras, printers, and professional imaging equipment. Renowned for precision optics and imaging expertise, Canon empowers creators and businesses worldwide.

Samsung Electronics showcases a wide array of consumer electronics, mobile devices, home appliances, and state of the art semiconductor technology. Their commitment to innovation and user centric design is reflected in products that redefine modern living and connectivity.





3D Camera Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Stereo Vision

Time of Flight

By Application:

Professional Camera

Smartphone and Tablet

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

