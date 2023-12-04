"Dream big, never stop dreaming" - Mila Matonis, Lithuanian child author, ahead of her debut children's book release

Book Cover The Author The Author

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since she was a small child, Mila has always loved to dream big. Her limitless imagination takes her to faraway planets where she meets aliens of all shapes and sizes. However, her journey from dreamer to author has been far from a simple one.

Born in Lithuania ten years ago, Mila received pushback from a teacher during her formative years growing up in the Netherlands. Instead of championing her dreams, Mila’s teacher shamed her for showcasing her creativity and those hurtful words almost turned her away from her passion forever.

Fortunately, Mila remained undeterred and decided to put her dreams down in writing, despite what her teacher may think. And so, “Jasper’s Adventure on Earth” was born.

When Jasper finds himself stranded on a strange new planet called Earth, he learns just how important friendship can be during the loneliest moments of your life. The charming story, brought to life with colourful illustrations, reminds readers of the power of dreaming without limits.

The more Mila wrote, the more she discovered that her teacher was in the minority. Everyone else seemed to love her stories and for the first time ever, she felt proud of her unique imagination.

Not only does she hope to spread the lesson of love and friendship through the character of Jasper, but also a clear to all children… “Don’t Stop Dreaming!”

Mila said: “I have loved dreaming for as long as I can remember, and my dreams have always been about aliens. My teacher made me feel like I was wrong to dream, but now I realise she was the only one against me and my alien dreams. If my dreams were ruined, that meant she won.

“So, I continued to dream, regardless of what she said. I did not give up and finally, I published my first book about Jasper the alien. I am afraid that there will be more teachers like her, so I want to share my message with other children and parents. Don’t Stop Dreaming! It is the most valuable tool children have!”

Mila's journey exemplifies the potential of dreaming big from a young age. Now residing in Bali, Indonesia, with her parents, 10-year-old Mila enjoys art, chess, cooking and exploring different cultures through travel. She finds inspiration in science, math and imaginative stories. Mila aims to continue writing adventures that ignite creativity and spread her inspirational philosophy.

