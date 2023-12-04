Tree planting by Pacific Athletes at Tenaru and SINU

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (4TH NOVEMBER 2023)The Solomon Islands Governments ongoing effort to reduce green house gas emission saw athletes from participating countries of the recent Pacific Games partaking in trees panting activities at St, Josephs Tenaru and and Solomon Islands National University on Friday and Saturday last week.

The Solomon Islands like it neigbours around the region has very little contribution to global green house gas emissions, but are at the forefront and expiriencing the damaging effects of climate change.

With lack of adequate capacity in terms of finance and related resources to deal with the effects of climate change the Solomon Islands has ventured into affordable emission reduction interventions through developing renewable energy projects.

Since 2015, the Solomon Islands has embarked on numerous actions resulting in increased use of renewable energy technologies and improved energy security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With support from multilateral and bilateral partners,the country intends to increase its renewable energy potential, thus, increasing its mitigation contribution.

The tree planting activitiy carried out at St. Joesphs Tenaru and SINU is part of the countrys aim to deliver a safe and green games but is also part of the governments overal approach to reducing GHG emission.

The activity involving athletes from other pacific island coutries partarking in planting the trees highlights OCEANIA’S fight against climate change.

Participants Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Guam, Samoa, Northern Marianas and Solomon Islands took time out to help out in the initiative.

“We are very happy to be part of this important iniative” said two atheletes from Guam.

“The number of trees we planted today may not be plenty but we believe that by the little actions we take, together we can make a difference”

Another from Kiribati said “I have relatives who live here and are citizens of your country. As a token of my appreciation and in the spirit of our one pacific family Iam very happy to be part of this greening project”

As the flame of the Pacific Games fade into the horizon the trees will remain as landmarks and a legacy the athletes will leave behind as they journey home,and further afirm that athletes are not only sport people but are also stewards of the environment.

The project was funded by the Pacific Climate Change Center (PCCC) and Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP) under SPREP

MECDM Press