Author and Book Coach Lisa Bell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GRANBURY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you always loved to write and your dream is to become a published author, but when you try to get started, you find yourself struggling to either put the right words on paper or even find the time to do it. Or perhaps you have a completed manuscript, but you’re filled with self-doubt if it’s even well written. Feeling stuck, overwhelmed, and frustrated? You wonder how will you get it published in the first place? Should you go with a traditional publisher or self-publishing? No matter how many writing clubs and seminars you attend, you’re still feeling clueless and filled with doubt. What you need is someone who has first-hand knowledge and experience with what you’re struggling with. Otherwise, how will you ever accomplish your dreams if you’re not certain what to do?

Lisa Bell is a freelance writer, speaker, editor, book coach, and the author of Journey to Senility, Homeless Hearts, My Inner Nemesis, Littleness of Faith, and Out of the Dungeon. She has stories in anthologies such as Christmas Love Through the Ages, The Plight Before Christmas, and two Chicken Soup for the Soul titles. She is the publisher for several books including Heartbroken and Hope and Hollyhocks, which is her first experience with a children’s book.

As a dedicated book coach and successful author who has been through the trenches, Lisa will help you navigate your writing journey as your mentor, cheerleader, and supporter, offering you the tools you need to help you get your book finished and published.

As a published author herself, she knows what it’s like to get frustrated and overwhelmed and think maybe you could never get published. But the truth is you absolutely can, and you don’t have to do it alone! She wholeheartedly encourages aspiring writers to share their stories with the world. In fact, now is the most exciting time to share our ideas with the world. Admittedly, Lisa knows, writing is hard work, and it can be downright torturous where you end up staring at your computer screen blankly with absolute dread. What writers sometimes need, Lisa says, is more encouragement and guidance. With Lisa as your coach, she will not only keep you focused, she will give insight you need to envision new possibilities. She will make certain that before you attempt to get it published, your manuscript will be polished.

When you approach her with a completed manuscript, Lisa will help you every step of the way with publishing as you work collaboratively to complete your book. Although not a publicist, she can provide tips for marketing. Lisa keeps you accountable, so you find joy in writing as she fills you with renewed confidence and clarity.

When it’s time to decide whether to go with a traditional publisher or to self-publish, Lisa cautions to be careful of the choices you make.

Traditional publishing can be much harder and is usually the path taken by celebrities or those with deep connections in the publishing industry. It can also be a much longer process where you have little control for some pieces. On the other hand, with self-publishing, anyone can get their work published. Lisa’s goal includes making a book high quality even when the author publishes. With self-publishing, you will love the advantages of having complete creative control and full ownership of rights and royalties.

Whatever you decide, Lisa will hand you the resources to make certain you pick the most reputable publishers to work with.

It’s time to get your story out to the world.

Lisa is also actively involved in speaking, where she empowers women to grow closer to God. With her warm, empathetic, and down-to-earth nature, she inspires women to discover their destiny and discover their God given purpose. She helps you fulfil your potential and handle life’s challenges and transitions with acceptance, love, gratitude, and with practical and spiritual insights and principles.

In her interview with Jim Masters, Lisa will also discuss her wonderful books, her journey to success, and her valuable work as a book coach. You will be absolutely inspired to follow your dreams!

