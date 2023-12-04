Melbournes GJK Facility Services Business Leader receives Prestigious Life Award

Exceptional Industry advocate honoured with Prestigious life Member award

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Industry Advocate, George Stamas AM , Honored with Prestigious Life Member Award from the FMA Association on their Gala Award night at The Hyatt Hotel Melbourne

– The FMA Association proudly presented George Stamas AM , a distinguished individual within the industry, has been bestowed with the highly coveted Life Member Award. This accolade recognises Mr. Stamas AM unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication to the FMA Association and the industry as a whole.

Throughout the past 18 years, George Stamas has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and continued success of the FMA Association. Embodying the true essence of a champion, he has tirelessly devoted his time and expertise to helping both the association and the industry flourish. A true role model for all, George Stamas AM has consistently gone above and beyond to assist industry professionals through various appointed positions, mentoring programs, and amplifying their prospects through invaluable guidance.

The FMA Association presented George Stamas AM with a lifetime award and thanked him for his indispensable contributions.

Mr. Samos' tireless efforts have not been confined to his local region alone. Traveling far and wide, he has attended countless meetings and conferences, both interstate and local, ensuring that no corner of the association's influence remains untouched. From spearheading initiatives to conducting workshops, George Samos has left an indelible mark on the industry, and his impact is felt by professionals on a national scale.

As a cherished mentor, George Samos has nurtured countless professionals in the industry, helping them unleash their full potential and guiding them towards success. His generosity in sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience has not only uplifted individuals but has also elevated the industry as a whole.

The FMA Association proudly recognised George Stamas AM immeasurable contributions to the association and the industry at large. The Life Member Award serves as a testament to his extraordinary achievements and exceptional service, underscoring the indelible mark he has left on countless lives and the industry's landscape. George Stamas AM is also a great sponsor of the industry through his Company GJK Facility Services, George has sponsored events for over 10 years.

George is also a great supporter of the selected Charity at The FMA Awards Kids cancer Project and donated $10,000 on behalf of GJK Facility Services.

