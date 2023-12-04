Statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano on MSU Bombing

I am appalled and outraged by the bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi.

This heartless act of violence happened during a mass being held in MSU. Schools are Zones of Peace, and violence has absolutely NO place in it.

I call on the authorities to swiftly act on this. Nothing can bring back the lives that were lost but immediate action will show that we do not tolerate such cowardly actions aimed at peace-loving civilians.

My sincerest prayers to those who were injured and traumatized, and my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives