High Alert Institute Contributes to the White House-HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Alert Institute, Inc. (a 501c3 public charity) was recognized on December 3rd by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for their public commitments to decarbonize operations, advance technologies to assist healthcare institutions in meeting sustainability obligations, and improve health and resilience in the face of climate change. As part of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), HHS shared that the High Alert Institute was among the 130 organizations that have joined the White House-HHS Health Sector climate pledge, committing to align with the Biden administration’s goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

On 28 September 2022, the High Alert Institute achieved a new bar in carbon negativity. Their facility, located in a central Florida nature preserve, completed 100% repayment to the grid of all power used on site since renovations began 9 years ago. Additionally, their facility recycles over 95% of all solid and liquid waste produced. Founded in 2002 and progressing to nonprofit status in 2011, the Institute promotes accessibility of carbon negative choices and supports preparedness/resilience for climate change and all hazards through multiple projects:

• Designing and renovating their facility, using commonly available materials and technologies, to be the most energy efficient renovation in North America

• Testing off-the-shelf renewable energy systems including solar, wind, and battery backup for reliability in extreme weather conditions

• Developing, patenting, and bringing to market new and reimagined renewable energy technologies

• Increasing awareness of the All Hazards, One Health, One Nature (AHOHN) Framework

• Establishing and sustaining the One Health And Nature Alliance (OHANA) - a joint venture between non-profit and for-profit companies - to develop, deploy, and study the outcomes of green remediation and waste-to-energy technologies

• Establishing and sustaining the Advanced Learning One Nature Alliance (ALOHA) - a joint venture between non-profit and for-profit companies - to develop and deploy software solutions supporting preparedness/resilience to meet climate change and all hazards

“The Institute is committed to advancing our net-zero goals to include repayment of all carbon emissions and power used since this property was developed by the original owners in 2005,” stated Allison A. Sakara, Executive Director. “When we attain this goal by 2030, we will be the first health-related organization to erase their entire carbon footprint. Our hope is that this will inspire confidence in others to achieve the same.”

Climate change was ranked the number one threat to global public health by more than 200 medical journals in a September 2021 consensus statement. The healthcare sector also contributes to climate change directly, accounting for approximately 8.5% of U.S. domestic emissions. Millions of people in the United States are exposed to the harms of climate change every year through extreme heat waves, wildfires, flooding, vector-borne diseases, and other factors that worsen chronic health conditions. Preparing ourselves and our communities to face the challenges of climate will be essential for implementing successful solutions. And key to that success will be addressing the disparities in healthcare borne of discrimination and inequality, which only compound the effects of climate change.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, developed the White House/HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge to help focus industry response to climate challenges. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, signatories also commit to producing detailed plans to prepare their facilities for both chronic and acute catastrophic climate impacts.

High Alert Institute, Inc. is a 501(c)3 public charity is dedicated to All Hazards, One Health, One Nature (AHOHN) objectives. The Institute focuses on four AHOHN areas of impact:

• Disaster Readiness & Business Continuity Education/Resources, including tools for planning and fostering empathy/resilience

• Animal Care and Welfare, including shelter and rescue

• Environmental Stewardship & Determinants of Health (DOH), including mitigation and remediation of pollutants that negatively impact plant, animal, and human health, as well as DOH Big Data Analysis

• Space Healthcare, Autonomous Health Systems, and AHOHN Innovations