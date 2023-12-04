International Business Forum: Strategic Partnerships and Investment Commitments Open New Horizons for Sustainable Development

Fri. 01 of December of 2023, 09:14h

The International Business Forum, held in Dili on November 23rd and 24th, proved to be a significant milestone for national economic development. The event, organised by the Government of Timor-Leste through the Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, in partnership with the Timor-Leste Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI-TL), brought together around 700 businesspeople from the ASEAN region, China, South Korea, Brazil and the United States, as well as approximately 200 national businesspeople.

The "International Business Forum", whose theme was "Discovering Blue and Green Opportunities for Sustainable Investment", was the scene of strategic signings strengthening partnerships that resulted in significant commitments. Memorandums of Understanding covering diverse sectors such as health, education, tourism, and industry were signed. By presenting national business opportunities to foreign investors, the event highlighted the country's diversity and economic potential, promoting transparency in presenting national development priorities to guide investments in line with government goals. The interaction between national and foreign investors promoted solid partnerships to boost sustainable national growth, laying a solid foundation for future investments.

Among the main results of this forum was the commitment of ten foreign investors to invest in various sectors in Timor-Leste. This commitment was formalised by signing Memorandums of Understanding with the Government and the Timor-Leste Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Noteworthy is the partnership with Guangdong Guofengyuan Holding Group, which has pledged to donate to the construction of a hospital, and Guangdong Lufeng Jinghai Industrial Co., Ltd., which has promised to build housing for 20 families in Timor-Leste. Wenchang Heng Ye Industrial Co., Ltd. will provide approximately 200 scholarships in China for Timorese citizens, and the Hong Kong company has also committed to donating 12 vehicles to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

The CCI-TL has signed a memorandum with the Carbon Foundation Country company in Australia and the PT Dewata Sukses company, in partnership with Suhurama Developer Unipessoal Lda, to breed laying hens.

The Women's Business Association of Timor-Leste (AEMTL) also signed an agreement with Shenzhen Hesun Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd. in the fisheries sector and with Jardine Botanical SDN, Bhd in the cosmetics industry. Investment interest was also expressed in the tourism sector for constructing a 5-star hotel complex with an international standard Convention Centre.

The Vice Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, during the signing ceremony, expressed his satisfaction with the partnerships between national entrepreneurs and foreign investors and emphasised that, of the ten memoranda signed, one involves the donation of 12 vehicles, a hospital and 200 scholarships.

The Vice Prime Minister concluded by stating that although the business forum was the beginning of this journey, the trust gained will be cultivated for future investments in Timor-Leste. He advocated continuing to hold events similar to this one to strengthen trade and investment relations further.

The International Business Forum provided a vital platform for promoting partnerships and investments, strengthening the country's economic prospects and opening doors to a sustainable future.