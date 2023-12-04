HCK HOT CHICKEN TURNS UP THE HEAT IN TAMPA
Celebrates grand opening with Free Sandwiches for first 23 guests, DEC.9TAMPA, FL, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCK Hot Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with its signature premium sauces, is expanding in the Sunshine State and opening a new location in Tampa, FL. On Saturday, December 9th, the latest HCK Hot Chicken will be celebrating its opening from 11 a.m. The first 23 guests will receive a Free Sandwich and every guest may enjoy $5 sandwiches all day. The restaurant is located at 3343 S. Westshore Blvd. and is led by franchise owners and brothers Hunter and Ross Boon.
“After experiencing the great flavors of HCK Hot Chicken at the Sarasota location and learning how simple the process is to be involved with the franchise, I called my brother and mother to tell them we should get into the chicken business", said Hunter Boon, Co-owner of the Tampa HCK Hot Chicken. “We truly care about customers and are focused on offering them fabulous food and fabulous hospitality. Our team is excited to celebrate our restaurant’s grand opening and share this very special moment with our Tampa community.”
The Saturday, December 9 grand opening will also offer guests a chance to win Free Sandwiches For a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here. The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months.
Franchise owner Hunter Boon brings more than 40 years of experience working in the food and beverage industry. He started his career as a busboy at Kreis' Steakhouse & Bar, a St. Louis, MO establishment known for its famous prime rib. He also spent 30 of those years selling wine and has worked with various chefs in California and Florida. Hunter Boon is leading this venture with his brother, Ross Boon.
“Hunter and I are thrilled to team up for this endeavor and to share bold and amazing food with the greater Tampa area residents and visitors,” said Ross Boon, Co-owner of the Tampa HCK Hot Chicken. “My brother brings extensive industry experience and an immense passion for the HCK Hot Chicken concept that will be a major driver in our success.”
The Tampa HCK Hot Chicken marks the second for Florida. The restaurant is 950 sq. ft. and features dine-in, pickup, and delivery through third party services such as Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash. The location also boasts shaded outdoor seating and parking. The restaurant will be open daily from 11a.m.-9p.m.
HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infused with a different type of pepper.
About HCK Hot Chicken
HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history’s most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.
In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.
