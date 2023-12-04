Bourbon and Business Podcast to Feature Exclusive Interview with State Auditor Shad White on Fraud Prevention
EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is a time for celebration and joy, but unfortunately, it is also a prime time for fraud and financial crimes. As businesses and organizations gear up for the busiest time of the year, they must be aware of the signs and red flags of potential fraud within their operations. To shed light on this vital topic, the Bourbon and Business Podcast proudly announces an exclusive interview with State Auditor Shad White.
In this special episode, State Auditor Shad White discusses the various types of fraud and financial crimes that tend to occur in businesses and organizations. With his extensive experience investigating and prosecuting these crimes, White will share valuable insights and tips on how entities can protect themselves from falling victim to fraud. From employee embezzlement to cyber scams, White will cover it all and provide practical advice on preventing and detecting these crimes.
As the State Auditor of Mississippi, Shad White profoundly understands the inner workings of businesses and organizations. He has dedicated his career to fighting fraud and corruption, and his expertise has been recognized nationally. With his unique perspective and knowledge, White's interview on the Bourbon and Business Podcast is not to be missed.
The Bourbon and Business Podcast is known for its informative and engaging discussions on various topics related to business and entrepreneurship. Led by hosts Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock, the exclusive interview with State Auditor Shad White is just one example of the podcast's commitment to providing valuable insights and advice to its listeners. The episode is available for streaming on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Podcast Index, and more.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the leading experts on fraud prevention. Tune in to the Bourbon and Business Podcast for the exclusive interview with State Auditor Shad White and equip yourself with the knowledge and tools to protect your business or organization during the holiday season.
About the Bourbon and Business Podcast:
The Bourbon and Business Podcast, founded by Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock, brings exclusive interviews, stories on how entrepreneurs overcome the odds and find success, and a sample of bourbon along the way.
Our mission is to interview incredibly successful men and women to get the inside scoop on how their brains work and show that success doesn’t always have a specific formula to follow! There is also a bourbon tasting at the beginning of each episode because… why not?
Adam Horlock
