Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DMV Black Restaurant Week by Announcing Fourth Round of Food Access Fund Grantees

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 4 at 12:00 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce the fourth round of Food Access Fund grantees and encourage residents to support Black-owned restaurants during DMV Black Restaurant Week. The Food Access Fund is a grant program, launched by the Mayor in 2021, that is focused on increasing access to grocery stores, restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and other food access points, with a focus on Wards 7 and 8. To date, Mayor Bowser has invested over $24 million in total funding for the Food Access Fund. The event will take place at the ribbon cutting of Miss Toya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen, a new, Black-owned restaurant in Ward 7 and a previous Food Access Fund recipient. 

DMV Black Restaurant Week was established in 2018 and promotes the many local Black-owned restaurants and food service providers throughout DC and the Metropolitan area. This year, DMV Black Restaurant Week will take place from December 3–December 10.

WHEN:
Monday, December 4 at 12:00 pm

WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Nina Albert, Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Chef Jeffeary Miskiri, Founder & Owner, Miskiri Hospitality Group
Chef Furard Tate, Co-Founder, DMV Black Restaurant Week

WHERE:
Miss Toya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen
3216 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

*Closest Bus Lines: 36, M6*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Branch & Pennsylvania Ave SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

