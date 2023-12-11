HR Certifications Expire on Last Day of Birthday Month

Recertification for HRCI and SHRM is required every 3 years; otherwise testing again is needed to maintain certification.

So many certified professionals wait until the last minute and then find that they need 60 hours of credit in a very short period of time.”
— Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed advises all HRCI and SHRM certification holders to check their expiration dates at those 3 years can go by quickly! So many certified professionals wait until the last minute and then find that they need 60 hours of credit in a very short period of time.

The idea of recertification is continuous learning. It is always best to start that learning as soon as the new recertification cycle begins. Waiting can cause loss of certification or having to retest which can be incredibly stressful as well as time-consuming as extensive study is usually necessary.

The holiday season can be a good time to catch up on credits. The new year also often brings additional motivation and new goals.

Tools 2 Succeed offers a complete package of recertification credits for both HRCI and SHRM certifications. Everything needed to recertify any of these certifications is included in the package for one low price. Courses can be taken at the user's convenience, 24 x 7.

Tools 2 Succeed provides employee and leadership development training, consulting, and coaching services to facilitate organizational growth and change. They are an approved provider of the Human Resource Certification Institute, offering low-cost programs for HRCI recertification credit. Tools 2 Succeed is also an Approved Provider of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), offering low-cost programs for SHRM recertification credit. They are based in Southern California and serve clients in all 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, plus 54 countries.

