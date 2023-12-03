Vietnamese PM meets leaders of Cuba, WB, Sweden at COP28

VIETNAM, December 3 - DUBAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had separate meetings with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson in Dubai on December 2, on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Talking to the Cuban President, PM Chính congratulated the Caribbean country on successfully chairing the G77 summit on climate change within the COP28 framework.

He noted that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people always treasure and are determined to further intensify the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and support the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people. The PM also reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance on objecting to the unilateral sanctions and embargoes against Cuba.

The Cuban leader expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and people for their precious assistance for his country in the face of socio-economic development difficulties caused by sanctions and embargoes.

He described the Cuba-Việt Nam relations as a fine symbol nurtured by Presidents Fidel Castro and Hồ Chí Minh, along with generations of the two countries’ leaders.

The two sides agreed to coordinate their countries’ stances and increase opinion exchanges at multilateral forums. They also concurred in stronger cooperation to boost economic, investment, and trade ties, including in agriculture and food security ensuring.

Meeting with President of the WB Group Ajay Banga, PM Chính spoke highly of the bank’s support for and cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in giving policy advice and finance to help fruitfully carry out many projects, which have considerably contributed to local socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

Banga congratulated Việt Nam on its positive results in economic development and highly valued its Government’s effective governance to obtain those results. He stressed that the WB continues viewing Việt Nam as an important partner and will continue assisting the country.

To boost cooperation effectiveness, the two leaders agreed to accelerate current projects and promote large-scale and influential strategic ones.

As the WB is restructuring its presence in the world, PM Chính suggested it establish a regional centre based in Việt Nam and pledged the best possible conditions for this office to run projects in Việt Nam and regional countries. In response, Banga highly valued the idea and said he will seriously consider the establishment of a regional centre.

The WB Group President particularly applauded the Vietnamese Government’s efforts and determination in green transition, climate change response, and sustainable development, especially the low-emission cultivation of 1 million ha of high-yield rice. He considered the cultivation as a model project on green agriculture of the WB in the world.

Banga also proposed Việt Nam consider joining the global carbon credit market, affirming support for the country during this process and the realisation of climate commitments and targets.

At the meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, PM Chính stated that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to enhance the traditional friendship with Sweden, one of its priority partners in Europe. He proposed both sides to step up mutual visits at all levels, especially in 2024 when they will celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

As there remain much potential and room for the two countries’ cooperation, he called on them to bolster partnerships across the board, especially in economy, trade, investment, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, education - training, and tourist visa extension. He also asked Sweden to share its success experiences in cultural, human, and social security development with Việt Nam.

Kristersson took in PM Chính's suggestions and expressed his hope to visit Việt Nam in the near future to comprehensively promote cooperation. He also affirmed that Sweden will make efforts to enhance substantive ties in all potential fields, asking relevant agencies of both countries to consider the opening of direct air routes between Việt Nam and Scandinavian countries, especially Sweden, to foster tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He also high valued Việt Nam's stance on peacefully resolving international disputes and conflicts on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, not using or threatening to use force, ending all acts causing casualties for civilians, and guaranteeing security, safety, and freedom of international navigation and overflight.

The Swedish leader said he believes Việt Nam will keep making active contributions to maintaining the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the settlement of issues of the international community’s common concern.

On this occasion, the two sides also agreed to further strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums and serve as bridges for the ASEAN - EU cooperation. They also discussed many international and regional issues, including the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). — VNS