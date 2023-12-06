West End Autoplex & Business Center Offers High-End Car Condo's or Offices in Delano, MN
Stop by and see why the West End Delano could be the perfect location for business or private ventures.
The West End of Delano welcomes a brand new addition to its business landscape with the unveiling of the West End Autoplex and the West End Business Center. This state-of-the-art facility is designed and developed by AXYS Construction to cater to a diverse range of businesses, offering numerous amenities for both commercial and personal endeavors.
Suited for Business, Retail, or Personal Use:
The West End Autoplex & Business Center is a versatile space that is being built for a variety of businesses. This center can accommodate specialty demands, whether you're in auto detailing, car care, construction, design services, in need of office space or a warehouse. Additionally, it is befitting for retail or personal use, with provisions for screen print shops, design and staging services, showrooms, car clubs, and even the creation of a personal haven, the revered man cave. With 14 or 16-foot garage doors, it is a fitting locale to house your RV or boat over the winter or fish house in the summer, as well.
Features and Customization:
With a focus on cutting-edge construction, the facility is currently wrapping Phase 1 (of 4) with Building 100, where units start at $225K and a spacious 1,120 square feet on the main floor. These units can be expanded to almost any size imaginable, with or without an additional mezzanine, and offer a pull-through option for added convenience.
Custom, high-quality units are equipped with features that include a 5” concrete floor, 20’ ceilings, commercial-grade windows, service doors, and garage doors. The exterior is clad in LP Smartside lap siding and stone wainscot, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal. Independent fire suppression and security systems, soundproofing, radiant in-floor heating, shop floor drains, and piping for water and sewer contribute to the comprehensive list of amenities. Units can also be equipped with a kitchenette for added functionality and the power grid is able to support car lifts to hot tubs.
Boundless Upgrades and Convenient Location:
The West End Autoplex & Business Center offers endless upgrade possibilities to suit the unique needs of every business owner or car enthusiast in Delano and the surrounding areas. With multiple customizable options for an office, workshop, showroom, man cave, or luxury garage. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Delano, the center also provides dedicated guest parking for clients and visitors on a well-lit facility with plenty of turn radius room for delivery. Meticulously crafted with care by AXYS Construction (axys-construction.com), whose process is simply: You Dream It. Together We design It. We Build It.
More information and inquiries about unit availability can be directed to:
Martin “Marty” Turner of Legends International Team
brokered by eXp Realty (612) 695.0167 - or - MartyTurner@comcast.net
Marketing inquiries can be directed to: Media@westenddelano.com
Or by visiting: www.WestEndDelano.com
About West End Autoplex & Business Center:
The West End Autoplex & Business Center is a cutting-edge facility, designed to service a wide range of businesses and personal ventures. With state-of-the-art construction and customizable units, it promises to be apt accommodations for entrepreneurs, professionals, and auto enthusiasts alike. Everyone from car collectors to small business owners could find a home in the West End. We make it easy and convenient to start designing your personal or business space with AXYS Construction.
Details on open house events are coming soon.
Aimee Bontrager
West End Delano
Media@WestEndDelano.com
