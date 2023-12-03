MEETING NOTICE- Virtual Meeting of Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to be held on December 7, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on December 7th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, guests from the HSUS and MD Votes for Animals, and a review of general inquiries submitted to the Board.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.