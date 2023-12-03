Submit Release
MEETING NOTICE- Virtual Meeting of Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to be held on December 7, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on December 7th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, guests from the HSUS and MD Votes for Animals, and a review of general inquiries submitted to the Board.

For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

