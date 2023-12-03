Submit Release
Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the bombing at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City

December 3, 2023

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the bombing at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City leaving people dead and injured. We are one with the nation in praying for the victims of this senseless act and for their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

It is truly saddening and disgusting that a sacred occasion to give honor and praise to the Lord ended in a horrific tragedy. The fact that this took place within a school, a place that should be a safe place for our students, teachers, and the community, makes it even more disturbing.

We call on the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation and the Bangsamoro Government to immediately conduct an investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

