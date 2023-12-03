Submit Release
Statement of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University in Marawi

December 3, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR ALAN PETER CAYETANO ON THE DEADLY BOMBING AT THE MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY IN MARAWI

I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous and senseless act of bombing that targeted the Dimaporo Gymnasium at the Mindanao State University this morning. There is absolutely no space or justification for these kinds of violence in civilized society.

I join the call of the Filipino nation on our local and national officials to swiftly investigate this attack and, once identified, to exhaust every means and spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

I pray for the families of those who lost their lives, as well as those who were injured as they undergo treatment and recovery.

As a nation, it is imperative that we stand united against such acts of terror and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our communities and educational institutions.

Again, I extend my prayers and deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families and urge for collective resilience and solidarity in the face of this tragedy. Together, let us strive to transform our nation as we work for peace and unwaveringly advocate for a society free from violence and fear.

