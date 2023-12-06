Rowabi Introduces Sustainable Business Programs in the US Rattan Lighting Market
Rowabi Launches Sustainable Business Programs, Transforming the U.S. Rattan Lighting Market with Eco-Friendly Luxury Design.
Rowabi, a renowned US-based family enterprise, today announces the launch of its exclusive business programs in the rattan lighting sector. This initiative focused on sustainability and innovation, targets a diverse range of industry players - from designers and retailers to online platforms. This move is not just a business expansion but a step towards eco-friendly industry standards in the US market, expected to reach $999 million by 2028.
Industry analysis shows a surge in the U.S. rattan furniture market, which is currently valued at $870 million. The durability and widespread appeal of rattan position it as a preferred choice in luxury furniture, indicating substantial growth potential in the future. Rowabi aligns with this trend, focusing on A-grade certified rattan and seagrass products, all processed without harmful chemicals, meeting the rising demand for sustainable home furnishings.
Henry Phan, the founder of Rowabi, emphasizes the importance of blending sustainable practices with innovative design. “Our business programs are designed to support professionals in seamlessly integrating sustainable lighting into their projects, ensuring both environmental integrity and design excellence.” he remarks.
The launch includes several key initiatives:
- The Trade Program: Tailored for business owners and interior designers, this program offers tiered discounts, concierge design service, and expedited delivery, streamlining procurement processes while emphasizing sustainable practices.
- The Wholesale Program: Targeted at distributors and retailers, this initiative enables bulk purchases of high-quality rattan lighting at competitive prices.
- The White Label Program: Offering a solution for retailers to acquire ready-to-market products, rebrand them and sell them forward, enhancing market entry and brand growth.
- The Partner Program: Designed for brick-and-mortar retailers, offering in-store samples, exclusive discounts, and marketing support.
- The Consignment Program: For online businesses, this program offers a commission-based model, covering logistics from warehouse to customer delivery.
Rowabi's strategy showcases its dedication to sustainability and its responsiveness to changing U.S. consumer trends. The company focuses on ethical sourcing and quality craftsmanship with the aim to set new benchmarks in luxury lighting standards.
“Rowabi is not just about lighting; it's about creating a sustainable future in home décor,” says Henry. “We are excited to offer these programs that align with our vision of sustainable living and superior design.”
About Rowabi
Specializing in luxury rattan lighting, Rowabi is a US-based family business that marries the beauty of nature with innovative design. Committed to ethical, sustainable, and transparent practices, Rowabi offers an array of lighting solutions crafted from chemical-free, A-grade certified materials, treating its clients as part of its global family.
For more information, please contact:
Henry Phan
Rowabi Founder
+1 346-247-0171
hello@rowabi.com
