Singer DANY D Pays Homage to Manchester United soccer Player Alexis Sánchez in a Tribute Song Creating JUGADOR CÓSMICO
DANY D has emerged as a multifaceted luminary, captivating audiences with his spellbinding performances on both screen and stage. He was one of the finalist of X FACTOR
A true maestro of the arts, DANY D's influence resonates across the realms of acting, creation, and music, solidifying his position as a contemporary artistic powerhouse.
Symphony of Legends: DANY D Crafts an Epic Tale, Melding Music, Poetry, and Football in the Enchanting 'Jugador Cósmico' Alexis Sánchez Is One of The Players Of Manchester United League
A Celestial Ode Composed by DANY D and Rodrigo GUZMÁN, Blending Poetry, Music, and Football SpiritHOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DANY D, the accomplished singer, composer, and actor hailing from Transylvania, Romania, launches his latest musical masterpiece, "Jugador Cósmico." This tribute song, meaning "Cosmic Player," is dedicated to the renowned Chilean footballer Alexis SÁNCHEZ, known as "El Niño Maravilla." The composition, inspired by a heartfelt poem from diplomat-poet Rodrigo Guzmán Barros, reflects DANY D's unique ability to fuse emotion with melody.
The accompanying music video, directed by Dany D himself, adds a visual dimension to the cosmic journey of the song.
As Alexis Sánchez birthday approaches on December 19, DANY D extends warm wishes to the football legend, acknowledging his impact as a wonderful human being and an inspiration for all.
Daniel-Ionica Dobre, known as DANY D, is a versatile artist with a background in theater and cinema. From playing iconic roles in musicals like "Jesus Christ Superstar" to making a mark in the Romanian and Mexican film industry, DANY D has now ventured into the realm of music. In 2019, he debuted in the Mexican music scene with the musical concept as a soap opera trilogy: "Trilogía de los Besos" and has since released captivating musical episodes, including "Besos Criminales" and "No me mates." Stay tuned for his upcoming multilingual release.
In the other end Rodrigo Guzmán Barros is a poet and diplomat born in Santiago de Chile, co-authored the poetic foundation of "Jugador Cósmico." Having lived in various countries, including China, Portugal, and Romania, he currently serves as the Ambassador of Chile in Ethiopia. He has a great poetic body of work, his bilingual books of poems, "Prontuario poético" (2016) and "Díptico poético" (2019), as he continues to weave cultural connections through his diplomatic endeavors and artistic expressions.
