DANY D has emerged as a multifaceted luminary, captivating audiences with his spellbinding performances on both screen and stage. He was one of the finalist of X FACTOR

A true maestro of the arts, DANY D's influence resonates across the realms of acting, creation, and music, solidifying his position as a contemporary artistic powerhouse.

Symphony of Legends: DANY D Crafts an Epic Tale, Melding Music, Poetry, and Football in the Enchanting 'Jugador Cósmico' Alexis Sánchez Is One of The Players Of Manchester United League

The great Chilean poet Rodrigo Guzmán Barros